JCR keeps PHL credit rating on growth, debt-GDP ratio

THE country’s economic growth last year and debt-to-GDP ratio were cited by the Japanese credit rating agency as reasons for keeping the Philippine rating investment grade, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a statement on Wednesday, BSP said the Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (JCR) has kept the Philippines’s investment-grade credit rating of “A-” with a stable outlook.

BSP said the JCR noted that the country’s economic growth, underpinned by domestic demand and resilience to external shocks, helped maintain the Philippines’s rating.

“Our external payments position will continue to remain manageable, supported by sustained foreign exchange inflows from Overseas Filipino remittances, business process outsourcing revenues, foreign direct investments, and tourism receipts. In addition, the country maintained ample foreign exchange reserves,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said.

BSP added that JCR noted the country’s low-level external debt, accumulated foreign exchange reserves, and solid fiscal base as credit strengths.

JCR said the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of 60 percent in 2023 is considered one of the lowest among the sovereigns rated in the A-range. BSP said the credit rating agency also noted the robustness of the country’s foreign currency liquidity position.

Preliminary data from the central bank indicate the country’s gross international reserves remain healthy at $103.3 billion as of the end of January 2024. The figure represented a liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

BSP said an investment-grade rating indicates lower credit risk, thus allowing a country to access funding from development partners and international debt capital markets at a lower cost.

This enables the government to channel funds that would have otherwise been allotted for interest payments to socially beneficial programs and projects.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





