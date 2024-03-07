Japan leads groundbreaking rite for monument honoring late president

AMBASSADOR Kazuhiko Koshikawa of Japan led a groundbreaking rite that marked the establishment of a monument honoring the late president Elpidio Quirino.

Proposed by Ang Pinoy @ Hapon United Foundation Inc., the marker is earmarked as a fitting tribute to the late president’s notable leadership, humanity, and historical foresight in shaping mutual ties of Japan and the Philippines.

The ceremony, held on February 29 beside the Memorial for Peace (Osawa Shrine) at the New Bilibid Prison Reservation Area in Muntinlupa City, was graced Mayor Rozanno B. Biazon of the City Government of Muntinlupa, Chief Inspector Marlon Mangubat of the Bureau of Corrections, Pres. Elpidio Quirino Foundation trustee Socorro Alicia Rastrollo Quirino and chairperson Takeshi Asanuma.

In his address, Koshikawa emphasized the importance of acknowledging the unfortunate history that preceded the harmonious bilateral relationship between Japan and the Philippines. He noted that the Japanese “must keep in mind that the Filipino spirit of forgiveness has been instrumental in overcoming past tragedies, and building [the] strong relationship we enjoy now.”

Quirino’s significant contributions to fostering strong ties between both countries were underscored during the ceremony. According to a statement from the Japanese embassy, his statesmanship and act of forgiveness towards Japanese prisoners of war (POWs) “laid the foundation for the exceptional bilateral relationship that thrives today.”

In July 2023, the embassy also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the “Presidential Pardon for Japanese POWs” at Quirino’s memorial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Since 2016, a monument of the late president has stood at Hibiya Park in Tokyo. Japan continues to show its respect toward Quirino’s achievements in Japanese society, and its impact on Japan-Philippines relations.

The ceremony “ensured that his contributions will be remembered for years to come,” said the embassy.