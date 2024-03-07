Ibpap chief: Strategizing on talent woes better than worrying over recession

THE Philippine outsourcing industry is unfazed by the specter of recession hovering over rich countries, according to the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap).

Ibpap President Jack Madrid said he would rather focus on addressing the talent challenge in the country, which he said is “within our control.”

“What could threaten that [industry outlook]? Well you know, I guess not everything is within our control, aside from the talent issue. I think, you know, obviously global economic headwinds could be a factor but it’s funny…there have been years when recession in North America actually results in more jobs being offshored to the Philippines so sometimes their loss is our gain,” Madrid said at Ibpap’s Industry Rebrand Launch on Tuesday night in Taguig City.

Madrid added that “cost optimization” is a huge factor that companies take into account when they decide to move their operations to countries like the Philippines and India.

“So as long as we remain cost-competitive, as long as we have the employable talent, I really don’t see, you know, any major threat in the near to medium term, I would rather focus on the talent challenge,” the Ibpap head added.

Explaining the impact of a recession on the outsourcing industry, Dominic Vincent Ligot, Head of Research and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Ibpap, said, “Usually, if there’s a fear of a recession, outsourcing [is fast-tracked] because they can flatten cost.”

“So if you’re a big company or you’re a major healthcare provider, if there’s an inflation or recession threat, the more you want to send jobs, [to further] flatten,” Ligot said, partly in Filipino.

Madrid also emphasized that “Everything can be offshored because now, through technology and remote work, we can do anything from anywhere.” With this, he said, “And so we’re no longer limited by the physical environment. If you think about it, you know, if the internet is working properly, we can actually do everything from it.”

In relation to having proper internet connection, Ligot thinks government should address issues on infrastructure regulation, saying, “We need to fix that because that’s a direct input to IT-BPM.”

This is in contrast to the potential impact of a recession on the country’s export of goods. Philexport President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. earlier told this paper that the country’s exports “definitely will be affected,” adding that the organization of local exporters, however, still cannot gauge to what extent the country’s outbound shipments would be impacted by the economic slowdown in Japan and the risk of recession in Europe.

The Philexport chief, however, stressed that amid the global economic slowdown, the services sector will help drive the country’s exports this year.

Meanwhile, shifting the focus internally which is to address the issue on employable talent in the country, Madrid explained that “there’s way more demand than supply,” noting a low conversion rate of people interviewed due to “many identifiable skills gaps depending on specific industry.”

“I can say it’s a combination of maybe IT type skills, data analysis skills. There is also a bucket where there are some fundamental gaps and comprehension and critical thinking and then there are also specific domain skills,” Madrid said.

“Everyone’s looking for nurses, everyone’s looking for accountants. These are the two most common you know, domain skills that are missing. Apparently there are less people studying accounting now. And then the whole world is aspiring [for] Filipino nurses [but] we can’t produce enough. So it’s a combination of technical skills, domain skills and, and some soft skills,” the Ibpap chief added.

In the same briefing, the Ibpap launched the “rebranding” of the industry as it saw the need to get rid of the “fundamental misunderstanding” or to remove the stigma associated with having a career in the IT-BPM industry.

Madrid said, “We need to do this rebranding because there’s still a fundamental misunderstanding of our industry as a career. People think ‘call center lang yan.’”

He described a career within the industry as a “long-term, viable, fulfilling career path and a pathway to the middle class. It’s not just money, it’s actually skills development and ability to serve global customers.

Ligot also noted that in India, “it is not shameful to work for a BPO company. In the Philippines, I think it’s less now but before people would still have that stigma bakit mag BPO ka rather than be a proper doctor or nurse or engineer.”

Ligot said the IT-BPM industry is growing at a rate faster than the Philippine economy—at 8 percent, while the economy only grows on average by 5 to 6 percent.

“Despite being traditionally viewed through the narrow lens of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), this campaign seeks to broaden the horizon, highlighting the IT-BPM sector’s role as a key collaborator with Fortune 200 companies worldwide,” Ibpap said in a statement on Tuesday.