Ginebra, Phoenix begin campaign in PH Cup 

BARANGAY Ginebra San Miguel opens its Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup campaign against Rain Or Shine on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone is worried as he deals with issues from facing a Yeng Guiao-coached team to having to shed off rust from a long layoff.

“A Yeng Guiao team is always tough to start against. They are always ready to come at you and play hard,” Cone told BusinessMirror via text message on Wednesday.

“They’ve had a couple of games to get their feet wet and despite losing both actually had chances to win both and they could have been 2-0.”

Ginebra last played on January 28, losing to San Miguel Beer, 94-91, in Game 3 of their semifinals series in the previous Commissioner’s Cup.

The Gin Kings, Beermen, Phoenix Super LPG and Magnolia were calendared to play late in the Philippine Cup for figuring in the semifinals of the previous conference.

Phoenix also debuts in the all-Filipino tournament against NorthPort (1-1) in the 4:30 p.m. game preceding the 7:30 p.m. Ginebra-Rain or Shine duel.

“We will be coming cold and we’ll have to find our footing quickly,” Cone said. “Big challenge for us.”

Jamie Malonzo? He’s been practising with the Gin Kings since figuring in a controversial fight two weeks ago.

Cone expects a Rain or Shine that will be pushing hard to get its first win—the Elaso Painters had close shaves against TNT Tropang Giga, 107-108, and Meralco, 117-121.

Phoenix, meanwhile, hopes to continue the momentum from its semifinals stint in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We are excited to play again and prove that our semifinal finish last conference wasn’t a fluke, but it will be a tough game because everybody is preparing hard for us,” Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin said. “We have to double or triple our effort in this conference.”

NorthPort lost to NLEX in overtinme, 100-107, but bounced back against Converge, 112-104, in another overtime thriller last Sunday.