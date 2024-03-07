‘CIA with BA’ turns ‘impossible’ father to being responsible

‘CIA with BA’ visited a father who had once denied being the father of his child but is now taking good care of her.

Mike had been the subject of a complaint by his ex-partner Catherine in the February 4 episode because he did not accept their child as his. He had claimed it was impossible for him to be the father of the child because Catherine delivered the baby in her eighth month.

With the help of experts, the show conducted a DNA test that revealed Mike’s 99.999999% probability of being the father of the child.

“Mali po ‘yung pag-aakala ko na wala pong nanganganak ng eight months,” Mike told ‘CIA with BA’ during the staff’s visit as shown on Sunday, March 3.

Despite his busy schedule, Mike is now able to spend time with the child — one thing he had never expected to be part of his daily life.

“Masaya kasi naaalagaan ko, nakakarga ko,” he said. “Pag lumaki po si CJ, ang balak ko po, pag-aralin, bigyan ng baon, pakainin at alagaan.”

For her part, Catherine expressed her relief at their current situation.

“Ang saya-saya. Parang natanggal ‘yung problema mo. Kahit pagod na pagod ka, makikita mo ‘yung mag-ama, nagbo-bonding,” she said. “Kung pwede lang sana araw-araw ganon.”

Apart from the groceries and other assistance that ‘CIA with BA’ pledged, Mike requested for a new pedicab for Catherine.

“Para kung gusto man niya bumiyahe ulit, wala siyang aalalahanin na boundary,” he said.

“Alam niyo po, kay Cathy at kay Mike, marami talagang nagalit kay Mike,” Senator Alan Cayetano shared while concluding the episode.

“Medyo hindi maganda intensyon niya kay Cathy. Pero nung nalaman niya ‘yung totoo, truth matters na yes, anak niya ‘yon, he said he’ll take responsibility,” he added.

The program carries on the legacy of Senator Rene Cayetano, the late father of the sibling senators. The senior Cayetano was a renowned lawyer who gained fame through his radio and TV program ‘Compañero y Compañera,’ which aired from 1997 to 2001.

‘CIA with BA’ hosted by Alan, Pia, and Boy airs every Sunday, 11:00 p.m. on GMA7.