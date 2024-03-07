British Open will reduce its age limit to 55 for future champions

The British Open is reducing the age limit to 55 for winners of the claret jug this year and beyond, part of a few tweaks to its exemption categories announced Wednesday.

Among the changes are to take the leading five players from the International Federation Ranking — the top players from the money lists of Japan, Asian, Australian and South African tours, plus the next-highest player in the world ranking from those tours.

That provides a path this year for Andy Ogletree, now with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, who won the Asian Tour Order of Merit last year. The PGA Championship also has provided spots from the International Federation Ranking.

The 152nd British Open is July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Scotland.

The Open changed its age limit from 65 to 60 in 2010, and it now will be 55 for anyone winning at Royal Troon and in future years.

It is not likely to have a dramatic effect. Phil Mickelson, who won at Muirfield in 2013, will be 54 this year at Royal Troon but will be able to play until he is 60. Ditto for John Daly, who will be 58 at this year’s Open. He can continue playing until 60.

The 55-age limit applies only to the Open champions from this year and onward.

The Open still includes the top 30 from the Race to Dubai on the European tour, securing a spot for Adrian Meronk, who joined LIV and already has fallen out of the top 50, and the top 30 from the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.

It has added an exemption for the new Africa Amateur champion, to go with spots for the Latin America Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur champions.

Still in effect is the top 50 in the world ranking through May 26. LIV’s request to be part of the Official World Golf Ranking was rejected last fall. It has only four players in the top 50 — all already exempt for the Open — and this week said it has withdrawn its OWGR application.

LIV Golf players not exempt for the Open include Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. Their best path into golf’s oldest championship would be either the Italian Open (part of the Open Qualifying Series and one week after a LIV event in Tennessee) or final qualifying on July 2.

Joe Ogilvie part of player-majority board for PGA Tour Enterprises

Joe Ogilvie is joining Tiger Woods and five other players on the 13-member board for the new PGA Tour Enterprises that will lead all commercial activities for the PGA Tour.

The board has four members from Strategic Sports Group, the consortium of mainly US sports owners providing the initial $1.5 billion investment. The other two board members are PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and tour board member Joe Gorder.

That gives the players a majority vote on the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises.

Monahan is the CEO, while Woods was appointed vice chairman. The chairman of the new board will be decided at the next meeting.

It was a big overhaul for the governance of the PGA Tour, which still is negotiating with the Saudi backers of rival LIV Golf. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia signed an original framework agreement with the PGA Tour in June, before interest from US private equity.

The changes include the PGA Tour board — separate from PGA Tour Enterprises — adding Ogilvie as a board member and giving Monahan a vote. That brings the PGA Tour board to 14 members, including PGA of America President John Lindert.

Ogilvie, who has an economics degree from Duke, paid close attention to golf’s business affairs during his 15 years on the PGA Tour, where he won one time. He retired in 2014 and now is a partner for Wallace Capital.

Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati will continue serving on the PGA Tour board that now will deal largely with competition. Because of his dual board positions and the time it requires, Ogilvie was appointed as a “director liaison” for both boards.

Monahan said the new board provides the “right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future.”

“Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members’ priorities and needs,” he said in a statement. “And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA Tour.”

The four SSG investors appointed to the new board are John Henry, the principal at Fenway Sports Group: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank; Andrew Cohen, vice chairman of the New York Mets; and Sam Kennedy, a partner in Fenway Sports Group.

Henry said the SSG presence on the board would focus on hearing the players and working with them to make sure the tour’s commercial growth creates the best product for fans.

“All of us at Strategic Sports Group see a bright future for the PGA Tour and the constitution of the Enterprises Board is an important first step in realizing that future,” he said.

Gorder, the chairman and CEO of Valero Energy Corp., also will serve on both boards.

