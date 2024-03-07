Blackwater stops Converge, equals 3-0 best start

BLACKWATER’S unusual start remained, halting a mighty Converge comeback for a 90-78 win on Wednesday and keeping them undefeated in three games at the Philippine Basketball Association Season 48 Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie second overall pick Christian David racked up 16 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the three-point zone and grabbed five rebounds, while combo guard Rey Suerte produced 14 points to help Blackwater equal its best 3-0 start four years ago in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Bossing raced to a 30-14 lead in the first period and sustained that fiery start in the early going, where the FiberXers could not find any solution to their awful performance and were dragged to an insurmountable 70-35 deficit in the third quarter.

Despite Converge’s second half surge where it outscored its opponent in the last two quarters, 21-18, 28-14, the Bossing kept their advantage in the final half for good as Suerte, veteran Troy Rosario and David delivered the needed baskets in both quarters to secure the lead.

“The focus on defense is really something that I’m happy about. And regards to our execution tonight, we came in with a game how we will defend Justin [Arana] and Alec [Stockton],” Blackwater coach Jeffrey Cariaso said.

RK Ilagan and Richard Escoto added 12 points each also for the Bossing.

Rosario contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Rey Nambatac, who recovered from a minor sprain, posted seven points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Converge, still winless in three games, drew big games from Alec Stockton’s 24 points, Deschon Winston’s 22 points and Justin Aranas’ 18 points.

But those outputs were not enough to over turn Blackwater’s huge advantage.

The Bossing executed their offense very well, registering 21 assists against 11 of Converge. Blackwater also shot deeper from the three-point zone than the FiberXers, 15-7.