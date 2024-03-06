We’ve nothing to do with Senate coup talks–House

Key members of the House on Tuesday denied meddling with the Senate leadership amid reports of a potential coup to replace Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Deputy Majority Leader for Communications and ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo emphasized that the House cannot intervene in Senate affairs, treating the Senate as their own domain.

He addressed rumors acknowledged by Senator Imee Marcos, asserting that any alleged pressure to change Senate leadership did not originate from the House.

House Assistant Majority Leader Raul Angelo Bungalon of Ako Bicol party-list questioned why the House is suspected of being the source of coup discussions as he highlighted their limited influence on Senate internal matters.

Despite the political drama, Bungalon urged a focus on legislative agendas and hoped the Senate would address its internal affairs appropriately.

“So despite this political drama, my call would be, let’s just focus on the legislative agenda and of course I hope that the Senate will handle its internal matters appropriately,” he said.

Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing of Nueva Ecija expressed her wish that internal dynamics in the Senate would not disrupt ongoing hearings on proposed constitutional amendments. She urged the Senate to maintain progress on local and national bills.

“Apart from that, I really hope they keep moving on the local bills and the national bills because we have to keep the legislative mill going,” she said.

She said the coup talk should not distract senators from their legislative agenda.

Tulfo said Sen. Marcos’ information might have come from other sources but not the House, whose members have been busy tackling proposed economic constitutional amendments and other pressing issues.

Tulfo pointed out that other than Charter reforms, the House is so preoccupied with so many things, including measures to fight inflation and help the poor, that they have no time to indulge in rumors.

He lamented that people who are focused on their work usually attract attention, but that they should keep working.

Tulfo, whose brother Raffy is a senator, said his brother has not shared with him any information on the Senate coup rumor.

He said he read from news accounts that Zubiri has thanked his colleagues for their continued trust in his leadership.