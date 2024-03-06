Two PHL ships damaged, four crew hurt in latest RORE mission in Ayungin Shoal

At least two Filipino vessels were damaged in Tuesday’s latest rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) mission to the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea due to harassment by China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) ships.

“This morning [Tuesday] CCG and CMM vessels harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal,” the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said in a statement.

It also said that at around 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, a CCG vessel with bow number 21555 executed dangerous blocking maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), which caused a minor collision resulting in superficial structural damage to the hull of the PCG vessel.

Almost two hours later, around 8:15 a.m. another CCG vessel caused a minor collision with Unaizah Mae 4 (UM4) due to its dangerous blocking maneuvers.

“CCG vessels 21555 and 21551 deployed water cannons simultaneously against the supply boat UM4. The use of water cannons by the CCG vessels shattered the windshield of UM4, causing minor injuries to at least four personnel on board. At 0936H, the injured personnel were treated by PCG personnel from [the] MRRV,” NTF-WPS said.

Due to the damage and injuries to the vessel and crew, UM4 proceeded back to mainland Palawan under escort of BRP Sindangan.

“At 0930H, Unaizah Mae 1 [UM1] successfully docked with LS-57 and began its resupply. It concluded its resupply and departed BRP Sierra Madre at 1054H,” it noted.

Despite this, the NTF-WPS said the Philippines would not be deterred from exercising its legal rights over the country’s maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.

“We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.

NTF-WPS also said China’s latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, have put the lives of Filipino, aside from causing actual injuries to those aboard UM4.

It added that the systematic and consistent manner that China conducts these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue and lessening of tensions.

“The Philippines, for its part, continues to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others,” NTF-WPS stressed.

Japan assures support to PHL

The Japan Embassy, meanwhile, expressed its “grave concern” on the repeated dangerous actions in the SCS, including the recent use of water cannon by CCG, which resulted in Filipino injuries and a collision.

A statement from the embassy assured “Japan will continue to stand with the Philippines and cooperate with like-minded countries to maintain the peace and stability in the region.”

Deep concern

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, for his part, reaffirmed the House’s commitment to actively cooperate in the legislative process in bolstering the capabilities of the PCG and advancing the modernization of the AFP.

Romualdez expressed deep concern about the recent collision, emphasizing that the stability and prosperity of the region depend on diplomacy and adherence to the rules-based international order.

“I am deeply concerned about this recent development in connection with the territorial dispute between our nation and China. The stability and prosperity of our region rely heavily on the principles of diplomacy and adherence to the rules-based order,” Romualdez said.

“The Philippines remains committed to pursuing diplomatic channels to address this issue and seeks to foster a relationship with China based on mutual respect and cooperation. We believe that by working together in a spirit of goodwill, we can achieve a peaceful and equitable resolution to our territorial dispute,” the House Speaker added.

‘Unacceptable’

REACTING to the latest incident at the Shoal, Senator Jinggoy Estrada called on China to respect international maritime laws, adhere to established norms, and cease bullying tactics. Such provocative actions, he added, are unacceptable.

“I stand in solidarity with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Coast Guard in urging China to stop harassing our vessels en route to the resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“As a nation, we remain committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity and protecting the rights of our seafarers. We call on the international community to closely monitor regional developments and support efforts to maintain a rules-based order,” the senator said. With Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz