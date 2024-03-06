The Bistro Group, NDC ink lease deal

The National Development Co. (NDC), an investment arm of the Philippine government, recently inked a 25-year commercial lease with The Bistro Group (TBG) Shared Services Inc., the operator of 23 restaurant brands in the Philippines.

NDC said the long-term commercial lease covers a vacant lot it owns along Kamagong Street, Makati City and will become the site of TBG Shared Services’ new corporate head office.

In a Viber message sent to reporters on Tuesday, NDC Assistant General Manager Leopoldo F. Acot said the lease of the 1,256-square meter (sqm) lot would cost over P7 million yearly.

“Funds generated from the lease will be used in other current and/or future projects of NDC,” Acot said.

The new corporate head office will consist of up to five floors of office space, along with planned commercial spaces at the ground floor.

NDC also noted that the lease is expected to start on January 1, 2024 and will run until January 2048.

The Bistro Group President Jean Paul Manuud said the company has always been keen on building its new headquarters on the NDC lot.

“Kamagong St. is an integral part of our company’s history. We established our roots in this space in 1994 and it has been our home since. It was a testament to the growth of The Bistro Group for nearly 30 years,” Manuud said.

The head of the 23-member restaurant group in the country also highlighted that this is an “ideal location” for some Bistro restaurants that they aim to open at the ground level in the near future.

NDC, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, is the Philippines’s leading state-owned enterprise investing in “diverse” industries.

As mandated in its Revised Charter (Presidential Decree No. 1648), NDC said it may on its own, or in joint venture with the private sector, undertake “vital projects” when necessary or when the private sector is not willing or able to undertake such projects due to high risks or to lack of funds/resources.

The Bistro Group is a restaurant chain in the Philippines which launched popular American chain brands, such as Italianni’s, Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Randy’s Donuts, and Hard Rock Café, as well as Asian concepts like Watami, Modern Shang, Bulgogi Brothers and Fish & Co.

The company owns and operates Bistronomia, a collection of boutique Spanish/ Mediterranean restaurants, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores and Rumba.