SC: DOE may take over oil firms’ operations during crisis

THE Supreme Court has declared that the Department of Energy (DOE) may take over oil industry operations in times of emergency upon the directive of the President.

In a 36-page decision penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the Court declared as constitutional Section 14 (e) of Republic Act 8479 or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998 which authorizes the DOE to take over operations of private entities in the oil industry given certain conditions.

The provision specifically states that “in times of national emergency, when the public interest so requires, the DOE may, during the emergency and under reasonable terms prescribed by it, temporarily take over or direct the operation of any person or entity engaged in the Industry.”

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and 12 other associate justices concurred with the decision released to the public last March 4, 2024, while two others took no part.

The Court’s ruling reversed the 2013 decision issued by the Court of Appeals’ (CA) Ninth Division declaring the provision unconstitutional.

The SC, instead, gave weight to the arguments of the petitioners led by former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s Executive Secretary Leandro Mendoza, and the DOE-Department of Justice (DOE-DOJ) Joint Task Force, asserting that the power to determine the existence of war or other national emergency lies in the hands of the President and that the delegation to the DOE was proper.

The petitioners further argued Section 14 (e) provides the specific duration of and restrictions in wielding the takeover power.

“Petitioners’ arguments have merit,” the Court declared.

The SC anchored its decision on Article XII, Section 17 of the Constitution which provides for the takeover operations of privately owned public utilities or businesses affected with public interest by the President.

In relation to this, the SC said, Article VI, Section 23 of the Constitution provides limitations on the takeover power by giving the legislature the authority to grant the president emergency powers for a limited period and subject to restrictions.

While it seems that the said constitutional provisions limit the delegation of the takeover power to the President, the SC stressed that this is not without consideration.

It pointed out that Article VII, Section 17 of the Constitution gives the President “control of all the executive departments, bureaus and offices.”

It also cited the well-established “doctrine of qualified political agency,” which recognizes the diverse responsibilities a President faces.

The doctrine calls for the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Cabinet members as President’s alter egos.

“In other words, the President may carry out their functions through the heads of the executive departments.

“The secretaries of each department function as the President’s alter egos; however, they are not given complete discretion over how to exercise the delegated authority,” the SC stressed.

“Thus, Section 14 [e], as it currently stands, is constitutional. Nonetheless, if, in the exercise of its delegated authority, the energy secretary acts in contrast with the president’s intent or instructions, the act will be deemed ultra vires [beyond the powers] and an unconstitutional usurpation of executive power,” the SC added.

The case arose from a case filed by Pilipinas Shell and Petroleum Corporation with the Regional Trial Court of Makati City, assailing the validity of Arroyo’s EO 839 directing oil industry players to maintain the prices of their petroleum products following the onslaught of Typhoons “Ondoy” and “Pepeng” in 2009, which affected 9 million people and left almost 1,000 casualties, 700 injured and 84 missing.

The oil company also questioned the constitutionality of Section 14 (e) of the Oil Deregulation Law, the government used as basis for issuing EO 839.

The Makati RTC ruled in favor of Pilipinas Shell and declared 14 (e) as void and unconstitutional.

However, it did not rule on the validity of EO 839 for being moot following the issuance of EO 845 lifting EO 839 and discontinuing the oil price freeze.

This prompted the petitioners to elevate the issue before the CA, which upheld the Manila RTC’s decision declaring Section 14 (e) as unconstitutional.

Shell appeal expected

Shell Pilipinas Corporation (SHLPH), formerly Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., is expected to file an appeal.

According to sources, the oil firm will “most likely” file a motion for reconsideration. SHLPH has yet to release an official statement.

Other oil firms have yet to comment on the SC decision that declared constitutional Section 14 (e) of Republic Act 8479 or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998 which authorizes the Department of Energy (DOE) to take over operations of private entities in the oil industry given certain conditions.

With a report by Lenie Lectura

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA-3.0





