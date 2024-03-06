SBG hails Senate Lady Defenders

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go sponsored Resolution No. 934 commending and congratulating the members of the Senate Lady Defenders team for winning the silver medal in the UNTV Volleyball League.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, the Senate unanimously adopted the resolution which was also authored by Go, a sports enthusiast himself.

“The Senate Lady Defenders exhibited exemplary performance and teamwork while competing against teams representing government agencies throughout the tournament,” Go said.

“The remarkable silver medal win of the Senate team, with the support of all the staff and personnel rallying behind them, has brought pride and honor to the esteemed institution,” Go added in his resolution.

“In light of the Women’s Month this March, we celebrate the triumph of these women who exhibited exemplary performance in the UNTV tournament,” Go said in his sponsorship speech.