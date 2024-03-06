Rep. Tulfo pushes implementation of enhanced commodity discounts for elderly and PWDs

The House of Representatives on Tuesday pressed implementing agencies to expedite the fulfillment of the commitment to provide a P500 monthly grocery discount for millions of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) by the end of March as the lower chamber is actively deliberating bills aimed at enhancing accessibility to maximum benefits for both groups.

Deputy Majority Leader Erwin T. Tulfo of ACT-CIS party list followed up on the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) pledge to Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez conveyed during a meeting the previous week, regarding the enhanced discount.

Currently set at P65 per week or P260 per month, the proposed increase would raise it to P125 per week or P500 per month.

Having attended the Speaker’s meeting with DTI Undersecretary Carolina Sanchez, Tulfo sought updates from the implementing agencies on the progress of the commitment.

Sanchez assured that the increase in the grocery discount for basic food items, meat, and agricultural products would be implemented by the end of the month.

“We have to have it quickly,” Tulfo said.

Director Marcus N. Valdez of DTI’s Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau informed the committee that the DTI is now coordinating with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) for the implementation of the increased discount.

“We confirm the promise made last week and the timeline,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Consumer Affairs and concurrent Legislative Affairs Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra informed the committee about scheduled public consultations on March 11 and 12 before the increased discount is rolled out.

Tulfo also inquired about the promise made by Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) officials to Romualdez regarding the increase in the discount on hospital bills and professional fees from 30 percent to 50 percent.

He emphasized that PhilHealth, with its existing funds and government subsidies, can afford to shoulder 50 percent of the hospitalization and professional fees, alleviating the financial burden on its members.

He said PhilHealth members, who are mostly employees, find it hard to shoulder 70 percent of the cost, given the present 30-percent subsidy rate.

Acknowledging the financial strain on PhilHealth members, Tulfo emphasized the need for the promised subsidy to ease the cost burden, particularly as many patients currently resort to borrowing money for medical expenses.

Legislative remedies

In a move towards fostering a more just and streamlined system for the benefits afforded to senior citizens and PWDs, legislative remedies have been proposed to rectify existing disparities and enhance accessibility to maximum benefits for both groups.

The House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Senior Citizens filed bills on the alignment of senior citizen and PWD benefits, clarification on the applicability of discounts during promotional sales, enabling the use of the National Tax Allotment (NTA) for senior citizen and PWD programs, and the conversion of the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) into a commission.

House Committee on Ways and Means chairman and Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda said a crucial step towards ensuring parity in benefits for senior citizens and PWDs is the proposal to align their respective benefit structures.

He said the aim is not only to guarantee that both groups receive the full extent of available benefits but also to simplify the overall administration of these privileges.

By harmonizing the benefits, the lawmaker said the management and administration of benefits for senior citizens and PWDs can be executed more efficiently.

Salceda also urged Congress to prioritize discussions on several proposals: House Bill No. 2095, House Bill No. 3641, House Bill No. 6615, House Bill No. 7558, and House Bill No. 9837. These bills advocate for the allocation of a portion of the National Tax Allotment (NTA) specifically for programs and projects benefiting PWDs and senior citizens.