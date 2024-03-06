RCBC tweaks framework for sustainable finance

Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. on Tuesday said it amended its sustainable finance framework to align with current Philippine and global standards.

The lender said its new framework of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s guidelines on eligible blue projects and the guidelines for “blue finance” by the International Finance Corp.

The funds raised through blue bonds must be exclusively directed towards supporting new and existing initiatives that fall within the realm of water management, ocean protection and blue economy development.

Fossil fuel power generation projects are excluded from eligible blue projects or activities.

“We remain to be a catalyst for positive change through responsible finance which can help contribute to the protection and restoration of our planet’s invaluable ecosystems. The amended Framework also reinforces our support in addressing societal needs toward sustainable development,” RCBC president and CEO Eugene S. Acevedo said.

RCBC said its framework is also updated to align with latest developments from the International Capital Market Association on green bond principles, social bond principles and sustainability bond guidelines, as well as with the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and Loan Syndications and Trading Association on green loan and social loan Principles.

The lender said it continues to conform to the Asean Capital Markets Forum’s “green bond,” social bond and sustainability bond standards.

The framework was amended under the advice of the Singapore Sustainability Solutions Group APAC of the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC). A second party opinion has been issued by Sustainalytics, affirming the alignment of the bank’s sustainable finance framework with relevant principles and market practices.

“RCBC publishes the annual limited assurance allocation report and impact report on its website in line with the disclosure requirements of the Framework,” the lender said.

The bank’s framework is aligned with the four pillars of sustainable finance on use of proceeds, project evaluation and selection, management of proceeds and reporting. Fundamental to the amendment is the expansion of eligibility criteria on green projects to include a subset of blue projects, in line with the SEC and IFC guidelines in blue financing. The eligibility criteria for social projects have also been updated.

In 2022, RCBC financed over 8,200 projects under eligible green and eligible social categories amounting to P71.2 billion. In January, the lender raised $400 million from its five-year sustainability bonds issuance that was almost six times oversubscribed, which it said reflected the trust of the global market.