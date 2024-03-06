Pru Life UK opens new offices

THE Pru Life Insurance Corp. of UK announced opening eight new offices in the Philippines. In Metro Manila, two of its latest offices are located in Makati, one in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and two in Pasig.

The insurer also opened one office each in provincial metropolitan areas such as Mindoro, Nueva Vizcaya, and Cagayan de Oro.

Since its inception in 1996, the insurance company has expanded its reach to over 170 branches general agency offices in the Philippines, with the largest number of more than 42,000 licensed agents.

The firm recently launched a whole-life participating plan for as low as P87 per day with lifetime coverage up to age 100 and payment terms of 5 years, 10 years, 15 years or 20 years.