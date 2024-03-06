Petron 2023 income surges on strong demand for fuel

Petron Corp. ended 2023 with a net income of P10.1 billion, 51 percent more than the P6.7 billion it reported in 2022 on stronger sales.

The combined sales volume of Petron in the Philippines and Malaysia stood at 126.9 million barrels last year, 13 percent higher than the 112.8 million barrels sold in 2022. This was mainly brought about by the significant growth in its jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales backed by higher production at its Bataan and Port Dickson refineries.

Under its Philippine operations, Petron sold 79.5 million barrels in 2023, higher than the 2022 volume of 68.5 million barrels.

Petron’s local industrial sales were driven mainly by the more than 50-percent growth in jet fuel as it cornered about 80 percent of the market in 2023. Domestic LPG sales rose 26 percent year-on-year on the strength of Petron’s LPG brands, Petron Gasul and Fiesta Gas.

In the highly saturated and price-driven retail sector, sales went up by 15 percent resulting from the company’s efforts to increase the competitiveness and productivity of its service station network, which remains the widest in the country. Overall, Petron grew its overall market share to 24.5 percent in the first half of 2023 according to the latest available data from the Department of Energy.

Despite higher sales volume, Petron recorded lower revenues at P801 billion, 7 percent than the previous year’s P857.6 billion, as prices continued to correct from their record-high levels in 2022. The fullyear average price of benchmark Dubai crude stood at $82 per barrel in 2023, down 15 percent from $96 in 2022.

Operating income improved by 60 percent to P30.7 billion last year as efforts to capture the continued demand recovery, optimize assets and resources, and respond to market volatility paid off. The upswing in the financial results came at a time of persistent geopolitical conflicts and global inflationary concerns pressuring the market.

“Our strategy to capture the economic resurgence and minimize external pressures played a key role to our success. While challenges remained, our company managed to deliver significant improvements in high-demand sectors. We are committed to strengthen these efforts, among other initiatives that will not only solidify our recovery but will also take us further ahead in nation-building,” said Petron Chairman Ramon S. Ang.

Petron was recognized by the Bureau of Customs as one of the country’s top importers in 2023 based on payment of duties and taxes. The company also remained as the leading contributor to the government’s fuel marking program since it took effect in 2019.

For 2024, Petron said it is poised to reinforce its growth and nation-building efforts including the expansion of its retail and logistics network, side by side with its sustainability endeavors.

“We look back on 2023 with pride as we celebrated our 90th year. We made much progress in the things we sought to accomplish like our financial recovery and further expansion.

Looking ahead, we are inspired to be more responsible, accountable, and sustainable as we continue to grow our business,” said Ang.