PCC and Australia’s competition watchdog sign agreement to strengthen cooperation

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) announced Tuesday it has inked an agreement with the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to promote technical assistance and capacity-building activities, among others, between the two competition bodies.

In a statement, PCC said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by PCC Chairperson Michael G. Aguinaldo and ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb last February 28 in Canberra, Australia.

“The MOU aims to facilitate the exchange of information, experiences, and best practices on competition law and policy and to promote technical assistance and capacity-building activities between the PCC and ACCC,” PCC said.

PCC said the deal also provides for coordination and cooperation on cases of “mutual interest,” subject to confidentiality and legal requirements.

In his remarks, Aguinaldo expressed gratitude to ACCC for its “consistent support” to the PCC since its establishment in 2016.

The PCC chairperson highlighted the forms of aid that Australia’s competition watchdog extended to PCC over the years, such as “assistance in the finalization of the rules and regulations of the Philippine Competition Act, secondments of officials and staff under the Competition Law Implementation Program [CLIP], and conduct of regular capacity building activities.”

Aguinaldo underscored the importance of this MOU, saying it will “further solidify the strong bilateral ties between the Philippines and Australia and will enable the PCC to contribute to the effective enforcement of their respective competition laws.”

For Australia’s part, Cass-Gottlieb expressed confidence that the agreement will “foster closer and more productive collaboration between the two agencies.”

“ACCC is proud to be a partner of PCC in advancing the common goals of consumer welfare and economic development,” she said.

PCC is the Philippines’s primary competition authority mandated to enforce the Philippine Competition Act (PCA), while the ACCC is Australia’s independent statutory authority that administers the Competition and Consumer Act of 2010.

The PCC has jurisdiction over enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the PCA and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, according to the PCC website.

Its mandate includes, among others, the review of mergers and acquisitions; investigation and adjudication of antitrust cases; imposition of sanctions and penalties; monitoring the environment for competition-relevant interventions.

The PCC is also mandated by law to conduct and disseminate studies and reports on competition-related matters; issue advisory opinions; promote capacity building and sharing of best practices with other competition-related bodies and advocate for pro-competition culture in government and businesses.