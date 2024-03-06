Nine PHL boxers stay in the hunt in Paris qualifier

MARK ASHELY FAJARDO knocked out Portugal’s Albertino Monteiro in the third round of their men’s light welterweight preliminary fight to keep aloft the country’s hopes of fielding more boxers to the Paris Olympics in the first World Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Maria Piantanida Sports Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Fajardo unleashed a killer right hook in knocking out Monteiro with 43 seconds to go in the round on Wednesday and arrange a showdown against Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory—who advanced by beating Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga—on Thursday.

Fajardo needs three more victories for a podium finish—the minimum required for a boxer to make it to Paris.

“We know Fajardo, he has that power and he was able to set up that hook for the KO,” said Marcus Jan Manalo, secretary-general of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines. “It’s a good confidence booster for him as the competition becomes tougher in the next rounds.”

Ronald Chavez Jr. also advanced via a 3-2 split decision win over Cape Verde’s Bruno Fernandes de Barros in the men’s super lightweight category where he will face Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash, who beat Shokhobzhon Shukurov of Tajikistan via split decision.

“Ronald Jr. won a tight one and did just enough to get the nod of the judges,” Manalo said. “He needs to put in more work for his next bout.”

Like Farajrdo, Chavez needs three more victories to earn an Olympic berth.

Scheduled to fight later on Wednesday were Hergie Bacyadan against Brazil’s Viviane Pereira in women’s middleweight and John Marvin against Iran’s Amiri Pouria in men’s heavyweight.

Ten Filipinos are in Italy with only women’s lightweight Riza Pasuit missing out the opportunity following her unanimous decision loss Monday to Krisandy Rios of Venezuela.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Nesthy Petecio stayed in contention with a first-round knockout of Andela Brankovic of Serbia in women’s featherweight and Carlo Paalam, who beat Andray Bonilla of Mexico in a men’s featherweight clash.

Also in the hunt are men’s flyweight Rogen Ladon ands women’s flyweight Aira Villegas and bantamweight Claudine Veloso.