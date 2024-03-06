`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

img 1641

National women’s cycling team in Vietnam

sports01 030724
  • sm women's month wednesday sale 728x90
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Former multi champion Mark John Lexer Galedo takes a surreal shot with his mobile phone camera of the Philippine national women’s cycling team (white with red stripe jerseys) during a warm up ride ahead of the 14th Biwase Cup 2024 on Tuesday in foggy Binh Duong Province in Vietnam. Galedo is now a member of the PhilCycling road coaching staff.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • sm women's month 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more