Mikana unveils first physical store and new shoe collection

Mikana has embarked on a new chapter with the grand opening of their first-ever physical store. This milestone event, held on February 24, 2024, at Festival Mall Alabang, not only showcased their existing array of products but also introduced an addition category – the Mikana Shoe Collection.

Determined to cater to the diverse needs of every woman, Mikana has pioneered innovation, offering a #CareFreeLuxury experience that doesn’t compromise financial prudence. This commitment is mirrored in the physical store’s design and furnishings, which are not only truly elegant but also Instagramable-friendly. The ambiance exudes a sense of luxury, providing patrons with an immersive shopping experience.

During the grand event, Mikana demonstrated their dedication to empowering women, fostering beauty and confidence. The showcase included an array of products ranging from their signature jewelry, trendy bags, and wallets to the unveiling of their new shoe collection. The experience was nothing short of elegant and classy, perfectly embodying the brand’s vision for consumers. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed fashion influencers and media partners, adding an extra layer of glamour to the occasion. The collective energy of the event was undeniably amazing, resonating with Mikana’s core values and aspirations.

For those inspired by the event and eager to immerse themselves in the Mikana experience, a visit to their physical store at the lower ground floor of Festival Mall Alabang is highly recommended. Moreover, Mikana’s products are conveniently available on all leading e-commerce platforms nationwide, allowing customers from all corners of the country to partake in the brand’s #CareFreeLuxury journey. Stay updated on Mikana’s latest releases, promotions, and events by following them on social media. Connect with them on Instagram and other platforms @mikanajp for a daily dose of sophistication and style inspiration.

Mikana’s journey into this new chapter signifies not just a brand expansion but a commitment to creating a legacy of elegance. As they continue to set new standards in the world of luxury fashion, Mikana invites everyone to join them in celebrating empowerment, beauty, and confidence with every step they take.