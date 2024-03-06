Manila urged to open up education sector

With the growing interest among Koreans in pursuing educational opportunities in the Philippines, the Korean Chamber of Commerce-Philippines (KCCP) on Tuesday expressed its strong support for the proposed constitutional amendments geared towards the liberalization of Philippine education, particularly focusing on higher learning institutions.

KCCP President Hyun Chong Un delivered this endorsement during the fifth hearing of the Committee of the Whole House of Representatives on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 7. He conveyed the KCCP’s “enthusiasm” for the potential liberalization of Philippine education, emphasizing the positive impact it could have on attracting more Korean and international students.

“It will make Philippine education more competitive. It will benefit the Philippines,” he said.

He said his group believes that the presence of foreign schools operating in the Philippines would not only enhance the competitiveness of Philippine education but it will also benefit the nation as a whole.

Hyung informed the panel that approximately 50,000 Koreans are currently enrolled in local schools, highlighting a specific interest among his compatriots in learning English.

The KCCP head also told the Committee of the Whole House that his group shares the position of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in supporting the proposed economic constitutional amendments.

Lawyer Anthony Abad, an Ateneo law professor participating in the hearing, noted the potential of the country’s basic law as a powerful tool for attracting foreign investments.

He supported the idea of empowering Congress to modify foreign capital and ownership restrictions, suggesting a departure from these constraints being constitutionally prescribed.

“My wish is that within our lifetime, we will finally see our Constitution modernized.”

Abad, who is involved with foreign trade organizations, said the country’s basic law can be a powerful tool for attracting foreign investments. “Opening the economy will lead to capital accumulation, which in turn will mean poverty reduction.”

He said this has happened in countries like Singapore and Malaysia, “where billions and billions of dollars are flowing because they welcome foreign investments.”

He supported the proposal to empower Congress to change foreign capital and ownership restrictions instead of these being prescribed in the Constitution.

Abad said the country’s economy has to adapt to a fast-changing world, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation like artificial intelligence.

“AI is now being applied to many business processes. It accelerates the conduct of trade, business, and trade,” he added.

He predicted that many countries would soon have to adjust their legal framework to encompass AI applications.

For his part, Robin Michael Garcia, an educator and social scientist, highlighted the urgent need for the Philippines to modernize its education system.

Garcia noted the current subpar performance of local schools, citing the low global ranking of Philippine universities.

He said quality education plays a critical role in building a prosperous state and an efficient government, citing examples set by developed countries with strong education systems.

He said the lackluster performance of local schools is evidenced by the fact that Philippine universities are at the bottom of 500 globally ranked universities.

“Their counterparts in some Asean countries are in the top 10 or top 50,” he said.

