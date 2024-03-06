Macquarie to invest in PHL RE, mining, digitalization

DRAWN by the opportunities from the country’s young and growing population, Macquarie Group Ltd. has committed to invest in the local renewable energy, value-added mining and digitalization sectors during its meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

The Australian financial firm said the Philippines has the ideal demographics it is looking for in an investment destination since it has a “young and growing population,” which will provide the company with“a bigger opportunity in terms of growth and organization.”

“What we’re keen to do is to partner with Southeast Asia particularly with places like the Philippines, which are proving to be very good to create that environment for the pension savers money here. To bring capital to health, investing in infrastructure, etcetera,” Macquarie Group Managing Director and CEO Shemara Wikramanayake told the President.

Another factor for their decision to expand their local operation, she said, is the country’s push towards their priority sectors.

“The whole digitization process, we’re excited about. Also, the energy transition we’re excited about…

we certainly invest in digitization and we invest in energy transition and in mining and building bigger advisory businesses,” Wikramanayake said.

Marcos welcomed the investment commitment, which he said, is in line with his administration goals for achieving economic transformation.

“I don’t see any part of what we’ve discussed so far that is not applicable to what our ground plan for the economy of the Philippines. So, again, we’re very open to any insights you might have to improve investment terrain in the Philippines,” the President said.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported its Board of Investments (BOI) granted a green lane certificate for the Macquarie-financed 1.3 gigawatt floating solar project in Laguna Lake.

Wikramanayake met with Marcos on Tuesday at the sidelines of his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Macquarie has been operating in the Philippines for over 15 years, with more than 1,000 direct employees through Macquarie Offshore Services.

It managed the first and largest-ever infrastructure fund for the Philippines at P25 billion through the Philippines Investment Alliance for Infrastructure (PINAI) in partnership with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

A Macquarie Asset Management (MAM)-led consortium also acquired a majority stake in Energy Development Corporation (EDC).