High rice prices cited in 3.4% February inflation

POOR Filipinos disproportionately bore the burden of high rice prices in February, according to Tuesday’s latest inflation data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Inflation for All Income Households accelerated to 3.4 percent (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/05/inflation-faster-at-3-4-in-february/) while the increase in commodity prices for the Bottom 30 percent reached 4.2 percent in February 2024.

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said rice prices accounted for 49 percent or 1.6 percentage points of the inflation of all income households and 79 percent or 3.3 percentage points of the 4.2 percent inflation experienced by the poorest Filipinos.

“Because, of course, as I’ve been explaining in the past press conferences, rice has a huge weight on the bottom 30 percent compared to the all-income households,” Mapa said. “The increase in rice price really has a big impact on our headline inflation and the inflation for the bottom 30 percent,” he added, speaking partly in Filipino.

Rice has a weight of 8.87 percent in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of All Income Households and 17.87 percent in the index fort the Bottom 30 percent of Filipino households.

In February, Mapa said rice inflation increased 23.7 percent and 26.3 percent for All Income and Bottom 30 percent households, respectively.

“Assuming there is no reduction in the price, and the movement will continue, we should be expecting high rice inflation July or August this year,” Mapa said.

“[Rice inflation in] July 2023 is about 4.2. August 2023 is 8.7, slightly higher. And then, in September, that’s when we saw double digit. So, well, I thought, July, August, better if it is early,” he added.

In terms of price per kilo, Mapa said regular-milled, well-milled, and special rice categories all exhibited double-digit increases year-on-year and single-digit growth month-on-month.

For regular milled rice, the average price in February 2024 was P50.44 per kilo, a 27.2-percent increase from the P39.65 per kilo posted in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, regular milled rice prices increased 1.6 percent from the average of P49.65 per kilo in January 2024.

Mapa said well-milled rice prices increased 27.1 percent to P55.93 per kilo in February 2024 from P43.99 per kilo in February 2023. The increase was 1.9 percent from the P54.91 per kilo recorded in January 2024.

Special rice, meanwhile, averaged P64.42 per kilo in February 2024, a 19.5-percent growth from the P53.89 per kilo average price recorded in February 2023. There was also an uptick of 0.8 percent from the P63.9 per kilo average posted in January 2024.

“Well, first, as I mentioned, and it’s still…we can still see that rice prices in the world market continue to rise. So, that’s where prices are really going up. Of course, we have a tight supply, but it would follow the movement of rice prices in the world market,” Mapa said.

DTI, DOF chiefs weigh in

Backed by “robust” fiscal and monetary policies, the Philippines is “well-prepared” to weather inflationary pressures, according to Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual.

“While the uptick in inflation rate requires our attention, it is crucial to understand it within the broader context of our dynamic global and domestic economic environments,” Pascual said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Underpinned by robust fiscal and monetary policies, we are well-prepared to navigate through these inflationary pressures. We remain steadfast in our balanced approach to economic management — sustaining economic growth while ensuring price stability,” added the Trade chief.

The Trade department said the February inflation figure is still within the government inflation rate target which is within 2 and 4 percent.

For his part, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto announced government’s proactive tack to prepare for further inflationary pressure from the impact of the El Nino phenomenon.

Maintaining rates

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest inflation print is within its expectations, which ranged from 2.8 percent to 3.6 percent.

However, the central bank expects the El Niño phenomenon to impact the country’s agricultural production adversely. Besides food, factors that would increase inflation in the second quarter of 2024 include higher transport charges, electricity rates and oil prices.

In February 2024, transport inflation increased to 1.2 percent on the back of the increase in passenger transport services, which grew by 2.8 percent.

Mapa said this is not only due to high oil prices but also toll facilities which posted an inflation of 7 percent, and inflation in other passenger transport by road, at 2.9 percent. Motorcycle inflation also increased by 2.9 percent.

“The risks to the inflation outlook have receded but remain tilted toward the upside,” BSP said on Tuesday. “The implementation of government measures to mitigate the impact of El Niño weather conditions is the primary downside risk to the outlook.”

Recent statements by BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr., Global Source Partners Country Analyst Diwa Guinigundo, already gave a clue to the stance of the BSP on key policy rates.

Guinigundo said he expects the BSP to continue maintaining its tight monetary policy. He said “El Niño is a game changer” that affected the country’s food production, leading to more expensive food items.

“We believe that BSP will remain steadfast and consistent with data-driven perspective—that it will avoid moving too fast in easing its current monetary stance unless the evidence is clearcut that the downtrend is fully established,” Guinigundo said.

“The BSP will only move when the forecasts for the next 12 months to 18 months convincingly fall within the 2 percent to 4 percent official target,” he added.

HSBC economist for the Asean Aris Dacanay expects as much and said the BSP’s inflation 2 to 4 percent target may be reached by the third quarter of 2024.

Dacanay said the second quarter of the year “will likely still be a sensitive period” and may keep the country’s key policy rate pegged at 6.5 percent longer than expected.

“Market jitters may add up as inflation nears the upper-bound target of 4 percent, more so with risks tilted to the upside as authorities mull a potential P100 across-the-board wage hike,” Dacanay said.

“Growth isn’t providing any pressure on the BSP to rush its easing cycle, with the Philippines being the fastest-growing economy in Asean for 2023,” he added.

Efforts underway

Despite the uptick in inflation, BSP said it supports the national government’s efforts to contain the rise in commodity prices.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) assured the public that the government is intensifying its efforts to mitigate the effects of the El Niño and help keep the inflation rate within target.

Balisacan said the government will continue monitoring food supply and prices. It will implement policies and strategies to ensure affordable and adequate food for Filipino families, especially those from the most vulnerable sectors.

“While we have seen some relief from certain inflation risks, we must not become complacent. The potential impact of a strong El Niño weather pattern on food prices is a significant concern for our community. Rising transportation costs, electricity rates, and volatile oil markets are putting pressure on household finances,” Balisacan said.

“Our team is actively formulating robust strategies with the concerned agencies in response to these challenges. We must be agile, adaptive, and forward-thinking,” he added.

He added that international rice prices have started to ease, and local supply is expected to increase with the dry season harvest, beginning this month through April.

Balisacan also said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is collaborating closely with the International Rice Research Institute to increase the country’s rice production.

Meanwhile, the next phase of the vaccine test for African Swine Fever (ASF) is awaiting Food and Drug Administration approval.

Once the ASF vaccine is proven efficacious, the government will roll out a vaccination campaign to help ensure adequate pork supply in the country. With Andrea E. San Juan

