Group urges government to protect, preserve, and utilize Philippine Rise

Citing its vulnerability to poachers and foreign exploitation, the Philippine Rise should be protected and properly utilized by the government, a national organization of small fishers and fisherfolk organizations said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) said the government’s alleged “constant failure” to preserve, protect, and utilize the resource-rich territory, formerly called Benham Rise, makes it more vulnerable to foreign poachers and exploitation.

The group stated the reported presence of China Coast Guard vessels in the vast underwater plateau located off the coasts of Aurora Province, which is opposite the West Philippine Sea.

“The government only sends troops to the Philippine Rise whenever there are sightings of foreign vessels, instead of regularly conducting maritime patrols to prevent poachers and other foreign exploration activities. International laws on the sea and continental shelf have already established the Philippines’ rights to explore and manage the Philippine Rise. The Philippine government does not prioritize maximizing these bountiful resources for our national industry and food security,” Fernando Hicap, Pamalakaya national chairperson, said.

The group also said that the alleged lack of government support for local research and development makes the country incapable of exploring and utilizing the oil and mineral potentials of the Philippine Rise.

There were earlier reports that the Philippine Rise has been frequented by foreign poachers, mainly from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, which were monitored to catch high-grade tuna.

Pamalakaya said that despite its distance to the mainland, the Philippine Rise has a significant contribution to local fisheries.

“Maraming magagandang klase ng isda na nahuhuli sa lalawigan ng Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan, Quezon, at Bicol ay nanggagaling sa Philippine Rise. Kaya tiyak na makikinabang ang mga mangingisda at malaking bahagi ng populasyon kung mapapangalagaan ang karagatang ito,” ended Hicap.

The Benham Rise is endowed with abundant marine species like first-class tuna and blue marlin, and untapped mineral and gas deposits. It was confirmed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Additionally, the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf ruled in 2012 that the rise was part of the country’s extended continental shelf, and thus the country could explore, exploit, conserve, and manage its natural resources.