EJ: Back to drawing board

IT’S back to the drawing board for Ernest John “EJ” Obiena who had a so-called bad hair day at the world indoor championships last Sunday in Glasgow where he finished a miserable ninth place with a poor jump of 5.65 meters.

“We’ll return to the drawing board and let’s see what adjustments we need to do,” the 28-year-old Obiena—the world No. 2 and Asian record holder—told BusinessMirror on Wednesday.

His performance in Glasgow was a far cry from the 5.83m he cleared in winning gold at the Memorial Josip Gasparac and the 5.93m in ruling the ISTAF Berlin in Germany days before the world indoors.

“Not good enough because I didn’t get the big one. But that’s life, we have to move on,” Obiena said. “Coach Vitaly [Petrov] and I will talk about our next move and how we’ll train and prepare for the Olympics.”

Obiena is of only four Filipinos who have qualified for Paris—the others are boxer Eumir Felix Marcial and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan—after clearing the standard in July last year in Stockholm.

He got silver at the worlds in Budapest last August and won gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last October. But he cracked in Glasgow, where Armand Duplantis continued his reign in men’s pole vault with a season-leading 6.05m

“If there’s a theme with this indoor season for me, it was a gamble,” Obiena also told a virtual news conference arranged by Visa, the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 worldwide payment technology partner. “No excuse for my performance and I take full responsibility in placing ninth.”

He added: “I went to the field and I knew going into the field I could win and this is why I decided to take part, but things didn’t go the way I wanted it to go and there are always variables—if I could turn back time, I would.”

Obiena holds a personal best 6.0 meters and already cleared 5.95m twice.

“The outdoor season begins in May 18 and I guess I’ll be competing in four tournaments before Paris,” he said. “But the focus, of course, is always the main goal—Paris Olympics 2024.”

Visa, meanwhile, has Obiena on the list of 117 athletes from all over the world who will be joining Team Visa for Paris 2024—he is a recipient of the Paris Olympics Athlete Sponsorship and, at 18, was the first Filipino to receive the scholarship from the World Athletics.

Visa aims to empower athletes and has supported sports globally and locally, having been an official partner of the Olympic Games since 1986.

In the previous Olympic Games, Visa in the Philippines sponsored top gymnast Carlos Yulo.

“Visa has always been committed to supporting Filipinos, not just in enhancing the payments and money movement ecosystem, but also in supporting our countrymen who have shone and carried our national pride in sports,” said Jeff Navarro, Visa Country Manager for the Philippines.

“We are very proud of EJ Obiena’s world-class achievements and believe that he will shine in this coming Paris 2024,” Navarro said. “His efforts to help his fellow Filipinos in nation-building through sports are commendable and Visa stands with him on that journey through the Olympics.”