Dutch, Turkish bets rule final leg of ICTSI kiteboarding in Boracay

THE Netherlands’s Mariska Wildenberg and Turkey’s Ilhan Aykurt displayed awe-inspiring prowess to dominate the final leg of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Philippine Kiteboarding Tour at the Aqua Resort off Bulabog Beach in Boracay Island over the weekend.

Wildenberg, a prominent qualifier for this year’s Worlds and Europeans, and Aykurt captivated both spectators and judges with their remarkable tricks, spins and flips as the dynamic duo clinched the top honors in the Freestyle event, marking the conclusion of an exhilarating Season 9 that unfolded across premier kiteboarding venues in the country.

Wildenberg continued to make waves by dominating the women’s side of the Masters division, while Stefan Vance claimed the top spot in the men’s category. The duo also reigned supreme in the Foil Racing class, displaying their expertise and dominance in various kiteboarding disciplines.

Local talent Dilbert Bayog and Triina Trei of Estonia, on the other hand, flashed their aerial prowess in the Hangtime category, staying airborne for remarkable durations.

Bayog secured victory with an impressive 6.44 seconds, while Trei took the ladies’ crown with a gravity-defying 5.5 seconds.

The event drew kiteboarding athletes from the US, China, Europe and the Middle East, further emphasizing its global appeal.

In the Novice division, Jessica Field of the US and Jerry Cerrera emerged as the Twin Tip Racing champions, displaying promising potential, while Warren Vance took the Grand Masters title and Doque delos Santos triumphed in the Masters category of the event sponsored by ICTSI in support to Philippine Kiteboarding Association’s (PKA) commitment to nurturing Filipino talent for the international stage.

“We are happy to host again the PKA on its ninth season and thankful for considering Boracay Island as its final venue,” Mayor Frolibar Bautista said. “The municipality of Malay supports such events to promote Boracay Island as the country’s top sports tourism destination.”

PKA president Jay Ortiz expressed satisfaction with the tournament’s success and thanked the winners, participants, sponsors and hosts.

With legs in Siquijor Island, Cagbalete Island in Mauban, Quezon, and Sta. Fe, Bantayan in Cebu, and finally Boracay, the Tour solidified its status as the longest-running kiteboarding tour in Asia, contributing to the sport’s growth and popularity.

