DOF prepares vs dry spell’s inflation jolt

EXPECTING the El Niño phenomenon to peak this month and persist until May, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto announced government’s plan as a proactive tack, seeing the dry spell could jolt inflation.

Recto said they are banking on its “Reduce Emerging Inflation Now,” or “Rein,” plan to keep the prices stable, services affordable and keep inflation rate within “manageable levels.”

“Reducing inflation and protecting the purchasing power of Filipinos is a top priority of this administration,” the Finance chief said reiterating his previous statements to the public through mainstream media. “The government and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas [BSP] are working in sync to ensure that both non-monetary and monetary measures prioritize growth and price stability.”

The inflation rate in February 2024 stood at 3.4 percent, faster than the 2.8 percent in the previous month, latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/05/inflation-faster-at-3-4-in-february/)

A higher year-on-year increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages drove the overall inflation in February 2024 to 4.6 percent from the 3.5-percent recorded in the previous month, the PSA added.

To mitigate the potential effects of El Niño on food security, Recto said the Department of Finance (DOF) is monitoring the implementation of strategies under the Rein plan. The plan includes expediting the execution of the 2024 national budget by prioritizing the implementation of measures aimed at enhancing agricultural production, according to the DOF.

Rice, commodities

RECENTLY, the Department of Budget and Management approved the release of P455.59 million for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) for programs focusing on farm productivity and food security for the first quarter of the year.

Finance officials expect the national government would continue the distribution of Fertilizer Discount Vouchers (FDVs) to sustain crop production amidst the El Niño. According to the DOF, there are ongoing negotiations to import rice from India and Vietnam. Manila is also still exploring the possibility of sourcing the grain from Phnom Penh.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed intentions to build up the country’s rice stockpile to secure local food supply to prepare for the drought brought by the El Niño phenomenon. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/04/phl-and-cambodia-agree-to-explore-ricesupply-cooperation-trade-tourism-tie-ups/) Top officials have said Manila is also accelerating the implementation of government’s “El Niño Mitigation and Adaptation Plan.”

The DOF added that the national government also ensures the timely and sufficient imports of key commodities based on more frequent analysis of demand and supply conditions while also combating anti-competitive practices.

According to the DOF, Malacañang would soon release guidelines for the exemption of vehicles transporting these commodities from the hike in toll-rates.

The government currently provides fuel subsidies for the transport sector and other measures to implement broad-based interventions to moderate non-food inflation.

Volatile markets

EARLIER, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said that the potential impact of a strong El Niño weather pattern on food prices is a significant concern for the community.

“Rising transportation costs, electricity rates, and volatile oil markets are putting pressure on household finances,” Balisacan added.

The inflation rate in February 2024 saw a slight uptick of 0.6 percent from the previous month but was still within the BSP’s forecast of 2.8 percent to 3.6 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rose to 4.6 percent in February from 3.5 percent in January due to rice as well as flour, bread, and other bakery products while prices of vegetables decelerated in February.

Higher commodity prices were also driven by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with an increase of 0.9 percent during the month compared to the 0.7 percent posted in January 2024.

The government’s weather agency announced in June last year “a higher chance of El Niño persisting up to the first quarter of 2024.”

“El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could bring negative impacts (such as dry spells and droughts) in some areas of the country,” Esperanza O. Cayanan, officer-in-charge of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, said through a statement.

