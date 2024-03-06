DICT’s eGov mobile app now generates digital national ID

THE eGov mobile app of the Department of Information, Communications and Technology (DICT) can now generate digital national ID and can be presented by Filipinos in transacting with government and banks.

TR “Mon” Gutierrez, chief of staff of the DICT office of E-Government, announced this before a group of Malaysian and Philippine technology entrepreneurs at a business forum in the Malaysian Embassy.

He quickly clarified though to the BusinessMirror that the nationwide official launch of the digital national ID needs the final approval of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Gutierrez said the digital national ID is most beneficial for Filipinos who have yet to register for a national ID.

“If you already registered and applied for national ID, and you got your physical ID, well and good. But if you have not applied for a national ID, you can secure the digital version for free through the eGov app,” he said.

One of the important features of the digital national ID is that each digital national ID has a unique and secure QR code that can be verified at e.gov.ph/verifier.

The DICT is working with the Philippine Statistics Authority on finalizing the digital national ID.

Gutierrez said they are also coordinating with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Bureau of Treasury on the payment system for eGov.

The DICT aims to make eGov platform the “heart of interoperability” of the Philippine government services.

“The only remaining problem, which is largely being solved by DICT, is the challenge of interoperability. The average Filipinos has to contend with so many government agencies. If he wants to have a copy of birth certificate, you got to go from one agency to another. When applying for a job, you go to NBI or PNP for clearance, go to PhilHealth, BIR, all these agencies require different sets of parameters. It’s crazy,” Gutierrez said.

With eGov app, the DICT hopes that Filipinos would be able to access government services more conveniently.

“Once Juan de La Cruz is able to access any government, he automatically sends his information to all government agencies. Of course, we are taking into account the fact that we have the data privacy law,” he added.

The eGov app can be downloaded for free in app stores Apple App Store and Google play in mobile or tablets. One can also download the app in multiple devices using the same login credentials.