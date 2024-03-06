DFA calls Chinese embassy official over WPS collision

‘LEAVE the Ayungin Shoal immediately.” The Department of Foreign Affairs demanded this of the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia, as it lodged its diplomatic protest against the latest Chinese aggression on Philippine ships transporting supplies to Philippine military men stationed at Ayungin Shoal (international name: Second Thomas Shoal).

DFA Deputy Assistant Secretary Raphael Hermoso conveyed the Philippine protest when he summoned Chinese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, Chinese ships fired water cannons at one of its vessels, and injured some crew Tuesday around 6:30am.

“During the meeting, the Philippines stressed, among others, that China’s interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone is unacceptable. China’s actions in Ayungin Shoal infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

“The Philippines demands that Chinese vessels leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal immediately,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA reminded the Chinese diplomat that Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation and located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

¨In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award, it cannot be appropriated for sovereignty claims. International law affirms that the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the feature,” the DFA said.

China: PCG intentionally collided our vessel In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not deny that its Chinese Coast Guard blocked the Philippine resupply and rotation mission.

“The on-site operation was professional and restrained, reasonable and lawful,” Mao Ning, the Ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference.

Mao urged the Philippine government to “stop maritime violations and provocations and refrain from taking actions that may complicate the maritime situation.”

The Chine Coast Guard also issued a separate statement, accusing its Philippine counterpart of “purposefully” colliding with their vessel.

“Despite numerous warning, the Philippine Coast guard 4407 violated the collision regulation with unprofessional and hazardous approach, and purposefully engaged in a mild collision with China Coast guard 21555 that was proceeding on its course in a normal manner,” the CCG said.

The Philippines, it added, “must bear responsibility.”

“The Philippines broke promises, provoked with extortion tactics, sensationalized the story, and keeps sabotaging the peace and stability of South China Sea,” the CCG said.

It stressed that it merely conducted “strict regulatory actions,” which followed “legal protocols based on professional procedures” when it stop the two Philippine Coast Guard and two supply vessels from entering the Ayungin Shoal.

Foreign envoys score China

Foreign ambassadors and embassies based in Manila immediately reacted to the incident, most of them expressing concern over China’s actions:

MaryKay Carlson, US Ambassador

“We strongly condemn the PRC’s dangerous maneuvers at Ayungin/ Second Thomas Shoal, which endangered lives, resulted in injuries and damaged Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the Philippine EEZ. The US stands with the Philippines and proponents of international law in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

Laure Beaufils, UK Ambassador

“UK condemns today’s unsafe actions by Chinese vessels against the philippines in Second Thomas SHoal, which resulted in Philippine injuries. UK reiterates its opposition to any action which raises tensions and endanger lives, threatening regional peace and stability. We call for adherence to Unclos.”

Japanese Embassy in Manila

“Japan reiterates its grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions in the SCS including the recent use of water cannon by CCG which resulted in FIlipino injuries and a collision. Japan will continue to stand with the Philippines and cooperate with like-minded countries to maintain the peace and stability in the region.”

HK Yu PSM, Australia ambassador

“Discussing peace and stability at the Asean-Australia Summit. Australia shares Philippines’ concerns about dangerous actions by China’s vessels at Second Thomas Shoal today. We call for restraint and respect for international law, particularly Unclos.”

Marielle Geraedts, The Netherlands Ambassador

“Concerned about the incidents of today in which Philippine vessels were blocked and harassed. We reiterate the importance of abiding by international law, in particular Unclos and the 2016 arbitral award.”

New Zealand Embassy

“New Zealand is deeply concerned at dangerous actions today by Chinese vessels towards the Philippines at Second Thomas Shoal. Water cannons and contact by vessels threaten life at sea. Peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in accordance with UNCLOS is fundamental to regional stability.”

Juha Pyykko, Finland Ambassador

“Again, today, for Finland, I reiterate the call for respect for international law and align myself with the statement of the EU Ambassador.”

Ambassador Luc Veron, Head, EU Delegation

“Troubled by today’s pattern of dangerous maneuvers and blocking from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Maritime Militia targeting Philippine vessels engaged in crucial resupply missions.”

“The EU reiterates the call for all parties abide by the legally binding 2016 Arbitration Award and internationallaw to peacefully resolve disputes, guaranteeing safety in maritime waters.”

Andreas Pfaffernoschke, Germany Ambassador

“Germany is concerned by today’s incidents involving dangerous maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard vessels engaged in a resupply mission within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. Germany calls on all parties to resolve disputes peacefully based on Unclos and reiterates the call to respect the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award.”