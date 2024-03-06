Despite higher yield bids, ₱30B raised from bonds

THE national government on Tuesday successfully generated P30 billion from the auction of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) despite investors’ insistence for higher yields.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award of reissued 7-year T-bonds in an auction that saw the average auction yield at 6.270 percent which is slightly higher than the 6.094 percent in the previous auction for the debt paper with the same tenor.

The investors’ average asking rate for the government security, which has a remaining life of six years and 10 months, is also slightly higher than 6.24 percent for 7-year PHP BVAL as of March 4, 2024.

Tuesday’s tender was oversubscribed 1.7 times the P30 billion offer, attracting P50.1 billion in total tenders. The reissued bond series 07-71 yields ranged from 6.198 to 6.345.

“With its decision, the committee raised the full program of P30.0 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to P65.0 billion,” the Treasury said in a statement after the auction.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort told the BusinessMirror that the higher yields can be pointed to the uptick in headline inflation of 3.4 percent recorded in February 2024.

Ricafort also noted the latest new record highs retail treasury bonds (RTBs) issuance at P584.86 billion in February 2024 which could have “siphoned off/mop up some excess peso liquidity in the financial system and could have led to some increase in the supply of government securities in the market for the meantime.”

Last week, the Treasury made a full award of its last T-bonds auction for the month of February, raising P30 billion from the auction of its new 20-year T-bonds. For the month of February, the national government only raised P30 billion from T-bonds and fell short of its P150 billion goal fter it rejected bids and canceled an auction.

This month, the national government plans to borrow as much as P120 billion from the tender of T-bonds. The programmed amount is P30 billion lower than the P150 billion targeted amount last month. It is also targeting to raise P180 billion in March from the combined sale of T-bonds and Treasury bills (T-bills).

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds this year.

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow a total of P2.46 trillion, P253 billion higher than the P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan in 2022.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





