DA urged to implement ‘calculated’ rice-related measures as inflation reaches 3.4 percent in February

House Committee on Ways and Means chairman and Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda on Tuesday called on the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement a laser-focused approach to rice-related interventions, including the recalibration of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), but cautioned against an immediate increase in importation.

Salceda issued the statement as inflation rate in the Philippines reached 3.4 percent in February 2024. This marks an increase from 2.8 percent in January 2024 and a decrease from the 8.6 percent recorded in February last year.

Salceda pointed out that while vegetable, corn, utility, and sugar prices experienced declines, rice saw a substantial year-on-year increase of 23.7 percent, with a noteworthy month-on-month inflation of 1.0 percent.

“One takeaway: It’s all about rice. Vegetable prices are down. Corn prices are down. On the aggregate, utility bills are down versus last year. Even sugar prices are down on a year-on-year basis,” he said.

Salceda stressed the importance of a highly targeted strategy for interventions related to rice, advising against an immediate surge in importation.

He explained that the upcoming first harvest season in April and the potential easing of political pressures from the Indian elections in May could lead to stabilized rice prices by June.

“Increasing importation at this time might not necessarily be the correct approach. The first harvest season of the year begins around April. The Indian elections could take place around May, which means the political pressures that underlie the rice export ban in India could ease. So, by June, rice prices could actually stabilize,” he added.

Looking ahead, Salceda urged the DA to ensure that all post-harvest support is readily available by April to address losses.

“Post-harvest losses amount to as much as 12–15 percent, and [Agriculture] Secretary [Francisco] Tiu-Laurel has been hyperfocused on dealing with this issue,” he said.

Salceda also stressed the importance of resolving logistics challenges at ports, farm-to-market roads, and potential supply bottlenecks, declaring the next 30 days as crucial and calling for a collective effort from all stakeholders.

“We must also ensure that logistics issues at the port, farm-to-market roads, and other potential supply bottlenecks are eased,” he added.

“This will be a crucial thirty days, so we need all hands on deck,” he added.

Regarding the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), which is set to conclude in 2025, Salceda highlighted the mandatory review slated for this year.

He strongly advocated for the extension and recalibration of the RCEF, directing its focus towards post-harvest facilities and farm inputs that directly enhance yield.

“The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund ends in 2025, but there is a mandatory review that should be undertaken this year,” he said.

“Definitely, the RCEF should be not only extended but recalibrated towards post-harvest facilities and farm inputs that provide a direct improvement in yield,” he added.

Salceda pointed out a current gap in the RCEF, lacking provisions for hybrid seeds.

With revenues approaching P30 billion instead of the initially envisioned P10 billion, he proposed that the excess P20 billion could now cover a broader spectrum of initiatives beyond financial assistance.

Under the Rice Tariffication Law, the RCEF allocates P10 billion to four component programs: mechanization (P5 billion), seeds (P3 billion), extension (P1 billion), and credit (P1 billion).