Cybersecurity risks cloud BPO sector outlook in 2024

THE IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) said the BPO industry may not hit its employment and export revenue targets if the cybersecurity issues in the country remain unresolved.

“It is to the country’s advantage that we, as an industry with the different subsectors, different BPO players and individually, contribute to the resolution of this problem affecting the growth of the industry,” Celeste Ilagan, Ibpap Chief Policy Officer, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

“If we do not address this problem, our target of creating 1.1 million jobs by 2028 and contributing US$59 billion of export revenue will not happen,” the Ibpap official also noted.

Ilagan addressed a “multistakeholder” dialogue which the Ibpap hosted with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other government stakeholders such as the Supreme Court, Department of Information and Communications Technology

(DICT), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), National Privacy Commission and National Prosecution Service.

The discussion recognized the need to “tighten” cybersecurity and confront the rising incidents of cybercrime including fraud. Ibpap said this also covered sessions such as “collaborative strategies for cyber resilience and implementing best practices for effective cybercrime investigations.”

The concern has solid basis: on Tuesday, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said the Philippines saw cyberattacks coming in once every minute in 2023 and that it will just continue to worsen this year.

In Kaspersky’s 2024 threat forecast in the Southeast Asian region, which includes the Philippines, experts predict that financial service outages, DDoS attacks, and website defacements will continue to persist.

For her part, DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue told the Ibpap-organized dialogue that the government needs to help improve the country’s existing policies to address and respond to “the changing times.”

In particular, Batapa-Sigue pointed out the need to designate data protection officers in BPO entities as prescribed by law, and provide training and equipment on cybercrime for law enforcers and the community at the regional level and the countryside.

In a statement in October 2023, Ibpap President Jack Madrid prodded the government to ensure that “robust data privacy and cybersecurity laws are established to deter cyberattacks and threats across sectors.”

Among the industry’s recommendations to the government: amend the Cybercrime Law to facilitate the legal proceedings against cybercrimes perpetrated by employees that “damage” the reputation of Philippine IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM), or commonly called BPO industry, and other industries.

“Ibpap has taken the lead in communicating the urgency of addressing fraud within our sector and the inability of our members to take legal action against culpable individuals due to constraints set by current laws and regulations,” Madrid said in an earlier statement.

The head of the flagship organization of the BPO industry in the country also earlier noted, “We pledge to participate in partnerships and collaborations with industry stakeholders, government agencies, and cybersecurity organizations to exchange threat intelligence, best practices and cooperate on cybersecurity initiatives to create a safer Philippine cyber space.”