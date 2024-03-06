`

Today’s front page, Thursday, March 7, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 06 at 9.36.42 pm

Clark’s record-setting game draws top women’s basketball regular-season TV rating 

img 2008
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket under pressure from Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) and forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game last Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
  • sm women's month wednesday sale 728x90
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Caitlin Clark’s record-setting game for Iowa against Ohio State on Sunday attracted more than 4 million television viewers at its peak and was the most watched women’s regular-season basketball game since 1999, Fox Sports announced Tuesday.

Clark scored 35 points and passed Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader during the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win.

Average viewership was 3.39 million and reached a high of 4.42 million late in the second half. Clark set the record with two free throws just before halftime. No women’s regular-season game on any network had more viewers since 3.88 million tuned in for UConn-Tennessee in January 1999, according to Sports Media Watch.

The game was the second-most watched college basketball game of the season, trailing only the 5.18 million who saw the Michigan State-Arizona men’s game that followed an NFL Thanksgiving game on Fox, SMW said.

Ohio State-Iowa surpassed the 3.01 million who watched the Boston Celtics’ 140-88 rout of the Golden State Warriors on ABC on Sunday.

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • sm women's month 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more