Cha-cha distracts Congress from vital reforms–analyst

CHANGING the country’s charter is merely a distraction to prioritizing economic policies that would help the Philippine attain its development priorities, according to a US-based think tank.

In its latest brief, Global Source Partners Country Analyst Diwa Guinigundo said pertinent legislative agenda are “gathering dust” in the halls of Congress because of the politicking related to Cha-Cha.

Guinigundo said the economy is facing potential headwinds from domestic and global markets, which require the government to give its undivided attention to the economy.

“The Philippine government should this early realize that such kind of distraction is the least we need as we face potential headwinds from both domestic and global markets,” Guinigundo said.

“Other equally important legislative agenda items are gathering dust pending the resolution of the Cha-Cha, for charter change, or the kind of ballroom dance that only goes forward and backward, or left and right,” he added.

Guinigundo said the cha-cha is being undertaken with the aim of liberalizing “restrictive economic provisions” that places a cap on foreign ownership in a number of sectors.

However, he noted that previous legislative reforms already helped broaden foreigner’s access to infrastructure projects such as rails, sea ports, airports and telecommunications.

Guinigundo also noted the recent amendment helped to do the same for the retail sector through the the amended Retail Trade Liberalization Act (RTLA).

Under RA 11595, the minimum paid-up capital requirement for foreign corporations planning to do business here was lowered to P25 million from P125 million. It also simplified the qualification requirements for foreign retailers.

“While the House seems to have abandoned the People’s Initiative, if Congress were to vote jointly, it is likely it could still have its way,” Guinigundo said.

“Besides liberalizing the economic provisions, the House could extend such changes to term limits, form of government and other related issues in governance and structure,” he added.

The former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) officoal also said the cha-cha could prevent a “Sara (Duterte) presidency” through “a switch to the parliamentary system under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez.”

House Committee on Ways and Means Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda voiced his concern on Thursday over the perceived limited economic impact of the Senate’s version of the proposed Cha-cha.

In a news briefing, Salceda said the Senate’s proposal is projected to contribute only a modest 3.1-percent boost to the economy.

In contrast, the House version of Cha-cha, Salceda said, is anticipated to yield a more substantial 14.3-percent impact on the economy.

Salceda highlighted the importance of a robust and impactful Charter change, emphasizing that a 3.1-percent economic impact may not be sufficient to address the challenges faced by the country.

He argued that a more ambitious approach, such as the 14 percent impact projected by the House version, would be better suited to stimulate economic growth and development. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/18/salceda-notes-comparisons-on-charter-change-proposals/)

Image credits: Roy Domingo





