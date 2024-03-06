`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

img 1641

Capital1 books 1st win


Rica Rivera sets the play as Capital1 breaks into the win column—25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 over fellow newcomer Strong Group— in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Tuesday.

