Rica Rivera sets the play as Capital1 breaks into the win column—25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 over fellow newcomer Strong Group— in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Tuesday.
Capital1 books 1st win
- March 6, 2024
