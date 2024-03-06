Blind Spot

ATTITUDE PROBLEM

A RECENT blind item about a singer has resulted in many bad comments about her and her attitude. And apparently, it’s not just her with the attitude problem but her entire team. One commenter on the post bashed the singer and her team for their unreasonable food and beverage riders. Another said she didn’t sing live in their event but lip-synched. There is no doubt that the singer is talented but her attitude and level of professionalism leave much to be desired. The singer was said to have once walked out of a show, earning the ire of its producers. Maybe this is why she’s never made it big despite her massive talent.

POTENTIALLY PROBLEMATIC

HOW true is the allegation that the new boyfriend of an actress has a history of abusive behavior? The actress used to be married and her husband was said to be a womanizer. Cheating was alleged to have been the reason for their separation. Now, the actress has found a new love and she seems happy. Those close to her are apprehensive because her new beau has a history of being involved in drugs and alcohol. He is also said to have physically abused former girlfriends. According to the grapevine, he is an even worse womanizer than the actress’ former husband.

NEW BOYFRIEND

THERE’S a rumor that a powerful woman, who is said to be separated from her husband, is involved with a younger man. The powerful woman has never confirmed her separation but she and her husband have not been seen together publicly in a while. Insiders say the woman is very enamored with her new boyfriend because he is young and is great to talk to. Many are surprised that she got involved with a man because they thought the powerful woman is a lesbian. Well, if this rumor is true, she is not.

WAR OF THE PARENT

THE war between a once-beautiful couple has turned into a war involving their parents. The parents have always been at war but the couple, when they were still together, made sure there was peace, at least for appearance’s sake. But now, all bets are off and the claws are out. Of course, the husband’s mother seems to have an edge because she’s very feisty but a recent development makes it seem that the wife’s mom is as much of a fighter. The husband’s mom threatened to tell all about the wife but her mother made a veiled threat about a lawsuit so all’s quiet now.



