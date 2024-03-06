Ayala Land wants new office buildings in QC to provide more jobs

Ayala Land Inc. said it is aiming to entice multinational and local corporations to set up shop in their new office buildings in Quezon City and provide employment to residents in the area.

The company announced that it recently broke ground for Vertis North Corporate Centers 4 and 5, which it is targeting to complete by 2027.

The event was graced by Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, the company’s president and CEO; Mariana Zobel de Ayala, the company’s senior vice president and head of leasing and hospitality group; and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“Vertis is a testament to Ayala Land’s unwavering commitment towards building centers of growth,” Dy said.

“We hope that Vertis North Corporate Centers 4 and 5 will further contribute to Quezon City’s already vibrant economy and provide even more employment opportunities to its young working population and new graduates.”

The project is located at the corner of North Avenue and Vertis Drive, with convenient access to various modes of public transportation.

The two new office buildings will have a total of 82,000 square meters in gross leasable area.

The company said the new office buildings will continue to uphold the Ayala brand of architecture and building systems while keeping sustainability in mind.

“The new structures will be built to meet the modern market demands, while exemplifying sustainable practices certified by LEED and other green building certifications.”

Ayala Land said its capital expenditures for this year may reach P100 billion, up by 16 percent from the P86.2 billion it spent last year.

Of the amount, 34 percent would go to the company’s residential business, 24 percent for estate development, 19 percent for continuing payments on land acquisition, 10 percent for more acquisitions, 3 percent for offices and 5 percent for hotels and resorts.

While the company is optimistic about its prospects for this year, Dy said it will remain “pragmatic in addressing the potential challenges of a higher for longer interest regime.”