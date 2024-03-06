AEV profit slides to ₱23.5B in 2023

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) on Tuesday said its net income last year fell 2 percent to P23.5 billion from the previous year’s P24 billion.

AEV said its 2022 financial results included non-recurring foreign exchange gains. For the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the company said its net income reached P5.5 billion, double the P2.7 billion it reported in 2022.

Power accounted for 67 percent of AEV’s total net income in 2023, while financial services accounted for 18 percent. Earnings from infrastructure, food and real estate units were at 6 percent, 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

“Building on our resilience and steady core performance, we are ready for another exciting phase of growth and innovation. Our acquisition of Coke’s bottling operations with our partner Coca Cola European Partners accelerates our diversification into the consumer market,” company president and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said.

“And the recently announced investment of AboitizPower in gas projects with Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and San Miguel Global Power diversifies our energy mix as we transition to cleaner energy. We are confident that 2024 will be a transformative year for AEV and its business units.”

The net income contribution of Aboitiz Power Corp. to AEV in 2023 amounted to P17.3 billion, 28 percent higher than the previous year’s P13.5 billion.

AboitizPower said its new coal power plant helped boost the company’s core net income last year to P32 billion, 29 percent higher than the P24.8 billion recorded in the previous year.

“The increase was primarily due to fresh contributions from GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. ((GNDP) and higher availability across the company’s generation portfolio,” AboitizPower said in a disclosure on Tuesday.

Reported net income for the full year 2023 also improved by 27 percent to P33.1 billion.

“We had a strong financial performance in 2023, especially considering ongoing market challenges. This achievement further strengthens our position as a leader in the industry,” said AboitizPower President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio.

AboitizPower’s generation and retail supply business recorded an EBITDA of P61.3 billion in 2023, 20 percent higher than the P51.2 billion recorded in 2022. This was primarily due to fresh contributions from GNPD and higher availability across the company’s portfolio.

Energy volume sold in 2023 increased by 17 percent to 35,372 gigawatt-hours (GWh) compared to 30,251 GWh in 2022.

Meanwhile, the income contribution of Union Bank of the Philippines reached P4.5 billion in 2023, 29 percent lower than the P6.3 billion in the previous year.

Net income contribution from Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. reached P2.4 billion, 26 percent higher than the P1.9 billion in 2022. This was the result of higher land sales and lease income from its economic estates and incremental contributions from the airports business segment.

AEV’s share in Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc.’s loss reached P789 million, more than double the P323-million loss recorded in 2022. This was due to lower sales volume which it attributed to weak market demand for cement primarily due to higher inflation, delays in the rollout of government projects and unfavorable weather conditions in the Visayas and Mindanao regions at the beginning of 2023.

AEV’s food subsidiaries, which include Pilmico Foods Corp., Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corp. and Pilmico International Pte. Ltd., which houses Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd., was at P1.3 billion in 2023, a reversal of the P14-million loss recorded in 2022.

The turnaround was due to better margins from its flour and agribusiness segments driven by the decrease in raw material costs and better pricing strategy, the company said.

“These gains were partially offset by the lower contributions from the farms and meats segments, which was dragged down by the lower selling prices for both live hogs and meats combined with higher production costs pertaining to the carrying costs of underutilized farms,” the company said.

AEV’s real estate businesses, consisting of Aboitiz Land Inc. reported a consolidated net income of P1 billion in 2023, 19 percent higher than the previous year’s P865 million.

This was attributable to higher revenues from higher sales performance and construction activity, coupled with gains from sale of properties, the company said.