Women enjoy less than 2/3 of men’s rights

WOMEN in the Philippines and in many parts of the world are not given equal work opportunities and remain far less protected from violence in the workplace, according to the World Bank.

Based on the latest Women, Business, and the Law (WBL) report, the World Bank said women enjoyed fewer than two-thirds of men’s rights, even in affluent countries.

The situation of women in the workplace is worse when it comes to safety from violence and access to childcare services, the World Bank said.

“When those measures are included, women on average enjoy just 64 percent of the legal protections that men do—far fewer than the previous estimate of 77 percent,” the World Bank said.

Based on the data, the Philippines scored 78.8 under the initial methodology developed for the WBL. However, with the addition of safety from violence and access to childcare services, the score declines to 70.

The report now goes beyond laws and includes supportive frameworks such as processes and experts’ opinions on the law in practice or outcomes.

The country’s score in the WBL declines to 54.2 when processes are taken into consideration and a score of 58.8 when outcomes are considered.

“Women have the power to turbocharge the sputtering global economy,” said Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group and Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

“Yet, all over the world, discriminatory laws and practices prevent women from working or starting businesses on an equal footing with men,” he added.

Gill said closing the gender gap could raise global gross domestic product by more than 20 percent. This means that the global growth rate will double over the next decade.

Globally, the World Bank said the report revealed a shocking implementation gap. Although laws on the books imply that women enjoy roughly two-thirds the rights of men, countries on average have established less than 40 percent of the systems needed for full implementation.

The Washington-based lender said 98 economies have enacted legislation mandating equal pay for women for work of equal value.

However, only 35 economies adopted pay-transparency measures or enforcement mechanisms to address the pay gap.

In the area of pay, women earn just 77 cents for every $1 paid to men. In 62 economies, the ages at which men and women can retire are not the same.

Women tend to live longer than men, but because they receive lower pay while they work, take time off when they have children, and retire earlier, they end up with smaller pension benefits and greater financial insecurity in old age.

The World Bank also said the world’s weakness is greatest in women’s safety—where the global average score is just 36, meaning women enjoy barely a third of the needed legal protections against domestic violence, sexual harassment, child marriage and femicide.

While 151 economies have laws in place prohibiting sexual harassment in the workplace, only 39 economies have laws prohibiting it in public spaces preventing women from using public transportation to get to work.

Women are also facing obstacles in areas such as entrepreneurship; and only one in every five economies mandates gender-sensitive criteria for public procurement processes, meaning women are largely cut out of a $10-trillion-a-year economic opportunity.

However, the World Bank said, the Philippines is the only economy that includes gender-sensitive procurement provisions for public procurement processes.

“It is more urgent than ever to accelerate efforts to reform laws and enact public policies that empower women to work and start and grow businesses,” said Tea Trumbic, the report’s lead author.

“Today, barely half of women participate in the global workforce, compared with nearly three out of every four men. This is not just unfair—it’s wasteful. Increasing women’s economic participation is the key to amplifying their voices and shaping decisions that affect them directly. Countries simply cannot afford to sideline half of their population,” she explained.

Image credits: Skypixel | Dreamstime.com





