A makeshift house floats along the seawall of Manila Bay in the Parañaque area, serving as temporary shelter for fishermen.

This free-of-charge housing option provides refuge for those who would otherwise be living on the streets or renting.

According to a BusinessMirror report, quoting the French Development Agency, the country must first address poverty significantly before achieving its goal of attaining Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) status.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes