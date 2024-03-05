Service charge must not be used as ‘reward’ to keep good hotel staff—DOLE

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) remains open to recommendations from the hospitality industry on Republic Act 11360, the Service Charge Law, even as it stressed that said levy should not be used as an incentive to retain competent employees.

In a Viber message, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma told the BusinessMirror, “The service charge (SC) is not intended for the purpose of retaining or rewarding good and efficient employees. It is designed as a social protection measure intended to augment and complement income of rank and file workers. Hotels and the hospitality industry should devise an incentive scheme to reward employees for purposes of retention and good work and not rely on the SC as a reward and retention scheme.”

The DOLE chief made the comment after grumblings from the hospitality industry reached him on the difficulty of retaining good managers and competent regular employees especially with the agency’s Department Order 242-2024 ordering the inclusion of casual, contractual, and agency-hired employees in the SC distribution. (See, “Hotels, restaurants now required to distribute service charge to contractuals, agency-hires,” in the BusinessMirror, March 4, 2024.)

Industry sources estimated a regular employee in a hotel takes home P40,000 to P80,000 a month from his share of the SC, on top of his basic salary. With more workers being able to get a share from the SC collected by a hotel or restaurant, stakeholders believe this will result in reducing a regular employee’s take-home pay by 30-40 percent.

No SC is anti-labor?

One workaround solution some hotels have begun implementing is to remove their service charge.

On February 19, the date of effectivity of DOLE’s order, I’M Hotel said on its Facebook page, “We’re thrilled to announce that we have been implementing a “no service charge” policy across all our establishments and outlets. This is our unwavering commitment to providing you with warm hospitality and top-notch service without any additional charges.” This prompted one netizen, Christ Gaudiano, to comment, “the new policy of not collecting service charges is anti-labor,” after citing the expanded coverage of the Service Charge Law.

Industry sources also intimated that for hotels which have removed their service charge, their workaround involves the raising of their room rates or food and beverage prices in the amount the SC would have cost. The technically exempts the establishments from paying out benefits to casual and contractual employees, while still being able to reward their regular employees and managers from the higher revenues earned by the establishments.

Laguesma acknowledged that raising room rates or F&B prices in lieu of levying a service charge “is a business decision as this can affect patronage. But once they collect in the form of SC, the law requires the distribution of what was collected from the customers to their covered employees. Thus, if it’s SC that are collected and being charged to the customers, the distribution becomes legally due. It is not an added cost to employers as the source are the hotel customers.”

Spirit of the law

HE added, the agency “is always open to listen to concerns and recommendations of all its stakeholders and constituencies,” and stressed that the revised implementing rules and regulations on the Service Charge Law “was a product of tripartite consultations, where the representatives of both labor and employers groups of the industry were part of those consulted.” He noted that Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) Executive Director Benito C. Bengzon Jr. took part in the consultation process.

“During the meeting of the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council—a body composed of representatives from the labor and employer sectors—last December, [Bengzon] even manifested the association’s conformity to the report and recommendations of the Technical Working Group established to review the then existing IRRs. Let me stress that DOLE always values comments and suggestions from our labor and employer sectors before coming out with any issuance that might affect any of the sectors. The revisions adopted were in conformity and align with the intent and spirit of the law on service charge enacted last 2019,” said Laguesma.