Senate bill transferring provincial jails under BJMP gets 3rd reading approval

A bill transferring the control and supervision of provincial and sub-provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in order to enhance efficiency of jails nationwide and unburden local government units hurdled third and final reading in the Senate on Monday.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chief sponsor of the measure, said jails nationwide could have access to the expertise and national programs of the BJMP, while also liberating local government units from functions that tend to divide their attention and limited resources.

“With each provincial and sub-provincial jails transferred to the BJMP, there will be no persons deprived of liberty relying on your care. They may be deprived of liberty but they should never be deprived of the basic human need to be properly looked after,” Dela Rosa said, as he thanked his colleagues for the third-reading approval of Senate Bill 2352.

The passage of the proposed Jail Integration Act will not only centralizes the administration of local jails across the country, but will also ensure the welfare of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), according to the senator.

“Correction and reformation take a great deal of time and expertise. As such, they should be delegated to agencies whose primary function has always been the rehabilitation of Persons Deprived of Liberty or PDLs,” Dela Rosa said in his manifestation after the third reading approval of SB 2352.

“When there is a unified, integrated way of dealing with PDLs, then we can also set a unified and integrated vision for them. This somehow gives them the message: the entire government is looking after you,” he stressed.

Dela Rosa, who was once appointed as director-general of the Bureau of Corrections, also emphasized that the bill would benefit local jails in terms of the national programs, as well as the expertise and world-class standards of the BJMP.

The proposed law will likewise ease the burden of the local government units (LGU), the senator said, reiterating this will liberate them from functions that tend to divide their attention and limited resources, particularly the activities and responsibilities that may very well be performed by the BJMP.

“While delegation is perhaps the truest form of trustworthiness, it should not reach a point that it becomes more of a burden, rather than a noble duty. Our laws have always acknowledged and recognized local authority and their ability to address community concerns. However, it is our belief that special circumstances require special attention and dedication,” Dela Rosa said.

“We maintain our conviction that, whenever necessary, whenever possible, we must take a more holistic approach to our government programs,” he further emphasized.

As the Senate approved the bill, Dela Rosa reminded the BJMP leadership of implementing the measure properly, given that the proposed law centered on the trust and confidence in their jail management expertise.

Apart from Dela Rosa, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., and Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito were named authors of SB 2352.