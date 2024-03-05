Recto pitches PHL’s trade, biz opportunities to Aussies

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto on Monday sought out potential Australian investors to take advantage of the wide range of trade and investment opportunities in the Philippines.

During the Philippine Business Forum in Melbourne, Australia, Recto told around 100 Australian business and investment leaders and government officials that they will be teaming up with the “fastest- growing economy in Asia.”

“We have rolled out the red carpet and reserved the best seat for you to join us in shaping our blockbuster growth story. This is an exciting opportunity that Australian investors should certainly not miss out on,” he said.

Recto highlighted the Department of Finance’s (DOF) strategies to help drive growth through investments under the Growth-Enhancing Actions and Resolutions (GEARs).

The strategy will improve the regulatory regime, reduce business costs, and address constraints to welcome investors to achieve investments-led growth.

The Finance chief also underscored the enactment of the Public-Private Partnership Code, which he said “is a resounding testament to our commitment to fostering stronger collaboration with the private sector.”

The PPP Code, Recto said, leverages over three decades of experience with the Build-Operate-Transfer Law and integrates practices to streamline processes, reduce transaction costs, and enhance the ease of doing business for PPPs.

There are currently 185 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth about P9 trillion (about USD 163 billion), awaiting PPP investments under the Build Better More Program.

The projects include the power, physical connectivity, rural development, water resources, digitalization, sustainable initiatives, and healthcare sectors.

“We have taken great care to ensure the economic returns on our major projects, choose the most highly concessional financing available, and diversify our sources of project funding,” Recto said.

Recto also told Australian investors to explore potential ventures within the country’s first sovereign wealth fund or the Maharlika Investment Fund.

“It provides an opportunity for private-sector engagement in financing our big-ticket infrastructure projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the recent implementation of the Philippines’ liberalization laws, the country is also open to expanded investment opportunities in telecommunications, transportation, banking, mining, and energy sectors.

The amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act have lowered the minimum paid-up capital requirement for foreign corporations from USD2.5 million to about USD500 thousand and streamlined the qualification requirements for foreign retailers.

The Public Service Act allows 100-percent foreign ownership in public services following its amendment, added Recto.

Moreover, the changes to the Foreign Investments Act improve the Philippines’ openness to foreign direct investments (FDIs) and liberalize the practice of professions.

To unlock the floodgate for more partnerships in clean energy investments, the Philippines is also now open to full foreign ownership of renewable energy projects.

The country’s fiscal incentives system is being refined under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) to further tailor-fit incentives and attract international enterprises to invest in strategically important projects.

“All these complement the investment and capital market reforms we are pursuing to align all of our initiatives with the best practices of major Asian peers,” Recto said.

The Finance chief further emphasized the Philippines’ “very young and very well-educated population,” which he said is a critical yet overlooked factor that gives them confidence in the economy’s long-term outlook.

“Our young, tech-savvy, English-speaking workforce complements Australia’s forward-thinking businesses and highly skilled labor force. This sweet spot provides an opportunity for the Philippines and Australia to become demographic partners,” Recto noted.

In 2023, Australia was the Philippines’ thirteenth biggest trading partner with total trade valued at USD4.1 billion, 20.6 percent higher than in 2022.

Australia also stands as the country’s 16th largest contributor of net FDIs, totaling USD5.7 million for the first 11 months of 2023.

The country also hosts more than 250 Australian companies across various sectors with over 44,000 Filipino employees.

The business forum was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in partnership with the Australia-Philippine Business Council (APBC), the Philippines-Australia Business Council (PABC) and the Australia-New Zealand Business Chamber (Anzcham).

