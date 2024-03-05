PBBM: Modern AFP will allow PHL to tap its natural resources

The ongoing modernization program of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will allow the country to finally tap its natural resources within its territorial waters, including those in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Monday.

In his keynote speech at the Lowy Institute in Melbourne, Australia, the President said a reliable military force is necessary so they can effectively ensure the country’s territorial integrity.

“Our forces must be able to guarantee, to the fullest extent possible, Filipino nationals, Philippine corporations, and those authorized by the Philippine Government, unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation of all natural resources in areas where we have jurisdiction, including and especially our exclusive economic zone, in accordance with international law,” Marcos said.

He said the ongoing Re-Horizon 3 under the AFP Modernization Program, which will enhance the capability of the AFP, would boost the implementation the country’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

Under Re-Horizon 3, the AFP will be able to have better maritime and aerial domain awareness, intelligence, connectivity as well as denial and deterrence capabilities. It will cost P2 trillion and be implemented in 10 years.

“In this regard, we are upgrading the capabilities of our Coast Guard and pursuing the modernization of our Armed Forces,” Marcos said.

“Philippine agencies, forces, and institutions are working to strengthen our capabilities,” he added.

Last year, Marcos reiterated he is determined to initiate energy exploration projects in the WPS, the part of the South China Sea (SCS) within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The said efforts are on hold due to the country’s pending discussions with Chinese authorities for a joint oil and gas exploration in the SCS, which is being claimed by China.

Despite the country’s ongoing territorial dispute with China on the WPS, Marcos reiterated the country would continue “to engage with China, bilaterally and through Asean-led mechanisms, to address our differences at sea.”