PBBM: Key economic reforms PHL priority

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday said he wants to accelerate “structural changes” in economic policies to draw more sustainable investments in the country amid ongoing global decarbonization and de-risking initiatives.

In his speech during the Philippine Business Forum (PBF) organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Melbourne, the chief executive stressed the importance of reforms to accommodate the needs of foreign investors as they diversify their supply chains following the pandemic, and in response to ongoing “global challenges,” including climate change.

“The urgent need to diversify production locations and explore alternative materials to de-risk and minimize disruptions in supply chains has become self-evident,” Marcos said.

“Moreover, the transition to a low-carbon or net-zero scenario has further propelled the de-risking trend,” he added.

Marcos is in Melbourne to participate in the 2024 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Australia Special Summit.

Legislative reforms

The President said Congress is updating economic-related legislation to make the Philippines a top investment destination for countries, which are making the said transition.

“For example, the amendments to the Public Service Act, the Foreign Investments Act, the [Retail] Trade Liberalization Act, and Renewable Energy Act, all mark a new era for strategic investments,” Marcos said.

“Coupled with streamlined business, infrastructure development, and the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program or the CREATE Act, these reforms position the Philippines as one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia,” he added.

Currently, he said Congress is already addressing the gaps and the unintended consequences of the CREATE Act on the country’s exports.

The President said laws provide business incentives such as a modified tax structure and ease of doing business.

Investment deals

Marcos made the assurance as he urged more Australian firms to invest in the country as it positions itself to become a “regional hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing.”

“I invite esteemed Australian businesses to consider the Philippines as a reliable partner that can support your expansion and operations. Let us embark on a journey of strengthened economic ties, mutual growth, and shared success,” he said.

The country is already expanding its available renewable energy and developing its local sources for critical minerals, which are used for green technology, to make the operations of companies in the country sustainable, according to Marcos.

“The members of my economic team will provide the support needed by your businesses for investments to continuously grow and prosper. Together with you as our Strategic Partner, we can make investments happen in the Philippines,” he added.

During the PBF, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced 12 business deals worth US$1.53 billion, or P86 billion worth of investments, were signed by Philippine and Australian firms.

Automated terminal

Likewise, the President said the country’s close ties with the Australian government have allowed Philippine firms such as the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) to invest in Australia.

ICTSI’s subsidiary, the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), inaugurated last Monday its fully automated container terminal.

Marcos lauded the ICTSI for this achievement, saying it proved “Filipino companies can thrive in some of the most advanced economies in the world.”

He said he expects more investment exchanges between Philippines and Australia with the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership of both countries last year.

“Today, we inaugurated a facility, remotely, that will be here for years to come. This facility is built for the long haul, akin to the partnership of our two nations. I am confident that it will be a witness to a future to be defined by closer economic cooperation, a more dynamic and fruitful collaboration between the Philippines and Australia,” Marcos said.

Image credits: AP/Hamish Blair





