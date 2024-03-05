MGen, Aboitiz unit form joint venture

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) and Therma NatGas Power Inc. (TNGP) formed a joint venture company to pursue their investment in two gas power plants of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP).

MGen is the power generation arm of the Manila Electric Co. while TNGP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AP) through Therma Power Inc. (TPI).

An investment agreement between the two power firms was signed to acquire equity interest in Chromite Gas Holdings (CGHI). MGen will acquire a 60-percent interest in CGHI while TNGP will acquire the balance of 40 percent.

CGHI, the joint venture firm, intends to invest in the 1,278 megawatt (MW) Ilijan power plant and a new 1,320MW combined cycle power facility that is currently under construction.

Together with SMGP, CHGI will invest in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal owned by Linseed Field Power Corp., a unit of Atlantic Gulf & Pacific. This will be used to receive, store and process LNG fuel for the two power plants, thus fully integrating the local energy sector into the global natural gas supply chain.

The Ilijan power plant resumed its operations last year, while the new power facility under Excellent Energy Resources Inc. is expected to start operations by the end of 2024.

The JV firm was announced Sunday following the $3.3-billion power deal forged among MGen, TNGP, and SMGP.

This unprecedented move will also steer the country towards a cleaner, more sustainable future in line with the Marcos administration’s push for more natural gas in the country’s energy mix.

AboitizPower President Emannuel Rubio said Monday that its unit acquired a minority stake in the integrated LNG facility in Batangas, which is set to eventually deliver 2,500MW from a new 1,320MW combined cycle power facility and Ilijan, which has a nameplate capacity of 1,200MW and historically accounts for 10 percent to 12 percent of Luzon’s net dependable power.

“In an energy transition characterized mostly by the influx of variable renewable energy, the inclusion of LNG plants supports our pragmatic approach. As a transition fuel, LNG will complement the variabilities of solar and wind power generation, helping maintain the stability of the aggregate supply and the whole power system,” said Rubio.

Gas-to-power generation is considered a natural complement to variable renewable energy, especially if the aim is to maintain grid stability and strengthen energy security. LNG-powered turbines are able to quickly ramp up or down the quantity of its generated electricity to complement the inherent intermittencies of renewable energy.

“We are pleased to continue to diversify our generation portfolio and increase our capability in the delivery of energy security in the Philippines through a minority share in the first integrated LNG facility in the country,” added Rubio.

The collaboration will substantially augment the country’s power supply with over 2,500 MW of generation capacity once fully operational, backed by advanced LNG storage and regasification capabilities. This effort will not only meet the country’s energy requirements but also support its environmental objectives by significantly lowering emissions.

“For the first time, three leading power companies are working together to secure our country’s energy needs while transitioning towards cleaner power sources. This represents a major leap forward for our energy future, ensuring not just reliability but also cost-efficient power for many Filipinos,” said SMGP Chairman Ramon S. Ang.

Under the Clean Energy Scenario of the Philippine Energy Plan, it was forecasted that 50 percent of gross generation will come from renewable energy sources while LNG will account for 26 percent by 2040.

“In that sense, this investment will support AboitizPower’s growth strategy of adding 3,700 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity on the way to a balanced portfolio of 4,600 megawatts each between its thermal and renewable assets,” Rubio said.

The natural gas-to-power facility will also help support and sustain economic growth in the country as it needs stable and reliable electricity. A capacity of 2,500 MW will be critical since, according to the Department of Energy, peak demand is projected to increase annually by 6.6 percent from 2020 to 2040.

“This is a ‘pathbreaking venture’,” said MGen Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. “Apart from transforming the energy landscape of the Philippines, this symbolizes a milestone alliance among major players in the energy industry towards a more sustainable future. We are thrilled to have such reliable partners as we lay the foundation for a brighter, greener future.”