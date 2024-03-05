Maynilad completes pipe replacement project in Sampaloc

Maynilad Water Services Inc. on Monday reported the completion of its P208-million pipe replacement project in Sampaloc, Manila.

The project is expected to improve water pressure and reduce water losses in the area, Maynilad said in a statement.

The project involved the replacement of around one kilometer of old, leaky primary lines along Maria Clara and Quiricada Streets that had varying diameter sizes ranging from 600 millimeters to 750 mm.

With this project’s completion, water pressure in six Sampaloc barangays went up to as high as 16 pounds per square inch (psi) from 7 psi, benefitting more than 40,200 residents. At a 16-psi pressure, water supply can reach the third storey of a structure without the aid of a booster pump.

The project also enabled Maynilad to recover around 3 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water that was previously lost through pipe leaks. This 3 MLD supply is enough to meet the water requirements of over 21,000 customers.

“The water we were able to recover from this project adds to the available supply that we distribute to our customers, thus helping to augment water supply this El Niño season. We aim to fast-track similar pipe replacement activities in other areas of our concession so we can further boost water recovery,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

