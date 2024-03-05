Malacañang hosts ‘Goldenberg: The Concert Series,’ bringing Filipino musicians to the youth

“Goldenberg: The Concert Series” aims to connect Filipino youth with talented musicians in the Philippines, providing them with a venue to experience world-class music concerts.

The inaugural concert took place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the historic Goldenberg Mansion in San Miguel, Manila. The event featured performances by the musicians from the Manila Symphony Orchestra, with two shows at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Goldenberg Mansion, once the residence of Stella Goldenberg-Brimo, a regular soloist with the Manila Symphony Orchestra after the Second World War, was fittingly chosen as the venue. The featured pianist for the evening was Mariel Ilusorio, a protégé of Mrs. Stella Goldenberg-Brimo herself.

This marks the first of a series of monthly concerts to be held at the Goldenberg Mansion, each showcasing talented Filipino musicians and fostering collaborations within the Philippine art and music community.

“Goldenberg: The Concert Series” also aims to create unique concerts that blend genres and art experiences, while honoring notable heritage and cultural celebration months.

Among the attendees were music students from various schools and universities, including the University of Santo Tomas, La Consolacion College, and San Beda University, as well as scholars from the PARC Foundation and the Manila Symphony Orchestra Music Academy. The concert also drew patrons of music and board members from cultural and arts commissions, including the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Asian Cultural Council (ACC), and the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA).