‘Kicks and Beats’ rocks the Genting Dream 

Experience street art, style, and culture at sea, featuring sneaker collections, graffiti art, performances, and more!

(Singapore) – Resorts World Cruises is bringing the exciting world of street culture to the sea with the launch of its Kicks and Beats thematic cruise, which will be exclusively available on the Genting Dream from 13 March – 10 May 2024. Here’s your chance to get a sneak peek and personally experience what street art, style, and culture is all about –

all while cruising at sea to exotic destinations. Check out new and limited edition sneakers on display and for sale, workshops on sneaker lacings and paintings, live graffiti art and workshops by Singapore and Malaysia’s popular artists, street dance and hip hop performances, and more!

“Kicks and Beats will be our latest thematic cruise on Genting Dream that introduces a unique and immersive experience, which will further enhance and elevate the vacation experience of our guests at sea. Street culture is a colorful and interesting form of expression that resonates across different age groups; and we are delighted to showcase the different facets of this truly unique culture, which will be fun and interactive with invited homegrown talents from Singapore and Malaysia,” said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

Join us on the Genting Dream and find out what it means to be a sneakerhead, as we introduce you to all things-sneakers-related. The specially created Sneaker Street at sea on Genting Dream features a series of amazing graffiti art, including a giant sneaker painting by Singapore’s Yen from HTFU and Jeranne from ABSNC, as well as limited edition and vintage

sneaker collections on display. Vacationers on board will also have the chance to own a variety of sneaker collections, including limited edition sneakers from top international brands that will be available for sale to satisfy your personal sneaker addition.

Besides that, guests can also take part in many fun-filled activities and workshops related to street culture and arts. These include customizing and painting your kicks with Louis Ong, a renowned artist from Malaysia. Your kicks customization does not end with painting your sneakers, as we’ll also teach you to master the different and cool techniques to do your kicks’ lacing.

From kicks, you’ll discover more street culture that includes explosive street dance and hip-hop performances from amazing talents that will Wow you all the way while at sea. But don’t just be a spectator, as we have workshops for you to pick up and learn new dancing hip-hop skills. And if dancing is not your thing, you can be inspired by the LIVE mural and graffiti paintings from various Singaporean and Malaysian artists such as Newba, Araikreva, EBAO, and Aizen. There will also be different graffiti workshops for you to try out with friends and family.

During the Kicks and Beats thematic cruise, vacationers can choose different cruise itineraries from Singapore, including the 2 Night Weekend Getaway Cruises departing every Friday. The 2 Night Kuala Lumpur* Cruises are available every Wednesday and starting from 5 May 2024 onwards every Sunday. The 3 Night Kuala Lumpur*-Phuket or Kuala Lumpur-Penang Cruises are also available from Singapore every alternate Sunday until the end of April 2024 and starting from 5 May 2024 onwards, the 3 Night Phuket Cruises or the Penang-Kuala Lumpur* Cruises will depart on Tuesdays.

Besides that, cruises from Kuala Lumpur* are also available, including the 3 Night Phuket– Singapore Cruises and 3 Night Penang-Singapore Cruises departing every alternate Monday and the 4 Night Singapore Cruises departing every Thursday until the end of April 2024. Starting from early May 2024 onwards, both the 3-Night Penang-Singapore Cruises and 4-Night Singapore Cruises will be available from Kuala Lumpur* every fortnight.

Fans of the islands of Penang and Phuket can experience more of the local attractions from day to night with local food and beverages, night markets, live entertainment, and more.

Genting Dream cruise packages offer attractive benefits that are inclusive of complimentary dining options, with certified Halal and Vegetarian cuisine, free access to selected onboard recreational activities and world-class LIVE performances, as well as a wide selection of onboard accommodations. These include Interior Staterooms, Oceanview and Balcony staterooms, “The Palace” – ‘a luxury ship-within-a ship’ private all-suite enclave with exclusive restaurant, sundeck, gym, and other facilities, including its own 24-hour European-style butler service.

For more information or bookings, please visit www.rwcruises.com or email reservations.en@rwcruises.com.

*via Port Klang