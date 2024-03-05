Inflation faster at 3.4% in February

Higher food, oil, and housing rental prices caused inflation to increase in February 2024, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The data showed inflation averaged 3.4 percent in February 2024, faster than the 2.8 percent in January 2024. However, this is slower than the 8.6 percent posted in February 2023.

With this, PSA data showed the national average inflation from January 2024 to February 2024 at 3.1 percent.

“As we navigate the economic landscape, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and proactive in our approach to managing inflationary pressures. While we have seen some relief from certain inflation risks, we must not become complacent,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

“Our team is actively formulating robust strategies with the concerned agencies in response to these challenges. We must be agile, adaptive, and forward-thinking,” he added.

PSA said overall inflation in February 2024 was due to higher year-on-year increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages at 4.6 percent during the month from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

Food inflation at the national level rose to 4.8 percent in February 2024 from 3.3 percent in January 2024. In February 2023, food inflation was higher at 11.1 percent.

The annual increase of transport at 1.2 percent during the month from an annual decline of 0.3 percent in January 2024 also contributed to higher inflation.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels also contributed to the faster increase in commodity prices with an increase of 0.9 percent during the month from 0.7 percent in January 2024.

Further, PSA said higher inflation rate was noted in alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 8.6 percent in February 2024 from 8.4 percent in the previous month.

“The potential impact of a strong El Niño weather pattern on food prices is a significant concern for our community. Rising transportation costs, electricity rates, and volatile oil markets are putting pressure on household finances,” Balisacan said.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes selected food and energy items, slowed down to 3.6 percent in February 2024 from 3.8 percent in the previous month. In February 2023, core inflation was higher at 7.8 percent.###

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





